LOCAL NEWS
University of Utah hosts annual ‘Declutter Day’
Apr 21, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake residents and members of the University of Utah community can shred paper documents, find a new home for gently-used furniture, offload their expired and leftover medicines or safely dispose of household e-waste at the university’s annual U Recycle Day.
2023 Event Details
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Recycling event for e-waste, paper shredding, clothing donation, and hard-to-recycle materials.
- Where: 595 Guardsman Way Salt Lake City, UT 84108
- Accepted items include: Documents for shredding, desktop & laptop computers, printers, batteries, stereos, VCR, DVD, & CD players, books & magazines, sofas, tables & chairs, bicycles, skis & snowboards, toasters, blenders, expired medications, and more. If you’re not sure whether an item is accepted, check here for a complete list.
Volunteers will be available to help you unload your car, making this a quick and easy stop.
