Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

University of Utah hosts annual ‘Declutter Day’

Apr 21, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake residents and members of the University of Utah community can shred paper documents, find a new home for gently-used furniture, offload their expired and leftover medicines or safely dispose of household e-waste at the university’s annual U Recycle Day.

2023 Event Details

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023  |  8 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • What: Recycling event for e-waste, paper shredding, clothing donation, and hard-to-recycle materials.
  • Where: 595 Guardsman Way Salt Lake City, UT 84108
  • Accepted items include: Documents for shredding, desktop & laptop computers, printers, batteries, stereos, VCR, DVD, & CD players, books & magazines, sofas, tables & chairs, bicycles, skis & snowboards, toasters, blenders, expired medications, and more. If you’re not sure whether an item is accepted, check here for a complete list.

Volunteers will be available to help you unload your car, making this a quick and easy stop.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Follow @https://twitter.com/MrCurtis_NewsLike us on Facebook...

Larry D. Curtis

SLC using bond money to upgrade neighborhood parks

Last year, voters approved a bond for $85 million to fund improved or new parks, trails and open spaces.

17 hours ago

Salt Lake City against the mountains...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Another winter weather advisory issued for the Wasatch Mountains

Another winter weather advisory has been issued for the Wasatch Mountains, where up to another foot of snow or more is possible between Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

17 hours ago

(Derek Petersen/KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy

2 South Salt Lake officers were legally justified in killing man armed with shotgun, DA says

Two South Salt Lake police officers have been determined to be legally justified in shooting and killing a man armed with a rifle who fired at the officers.

17 hours ago

emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah man dies while snorkeling in Hawaii

A man from Utah died while snorkeling in Hawaii on Thursday, April 13.

17 hours ago

FILE: A Maverik store in North Salt Lake, Utah. (Maverik)...

Josh Ellis

Maverik to buy Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go

Maverik announced plans to acquire Kum & Go, a family-owned convenience store chain with over 400 locations across 13 states, and Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider.

17 hours ago

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson listens to Gov. Spencer Cox as they release their proposed FY24 budget at...

Josh Ellis

Gov. Cox undergoes routine medical procedure, designates Lt. Gov. Henderson as acting governor

Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration of temporary disability and designated Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to assume the duties and powers of governor while he underwent a routine medical procedure Friday morning.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

University of Utah hosts annual ‘Declutter Day’