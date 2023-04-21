LOCAL NEWS
SLC using bond money to upgrade neighborhood parks
Apr 21, 2023, 3:41 PM | Updated: 4:26 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, voters approved a bond for $85 million to fund improved or new parks, trails and open spaces.
Of that funding, $10.5 million is designated to improve or, as the city calls it, “reimagine” about a dozen neighborhood parks and trails. Each of the city’s seven city council districts will get at least one project.
The money designated isn’t the project with the largest sum, but it seems to the be project that will touch the most neighborhoods. Glendale Regional Park, where Raging Waters once was, will take the largest portion of the pie with $27 million.
“This project plans to improve neighborhood parks, trails, or open space projects throughout Salt Lake City,” the city’s website about the bonded funding says. “Investing in these local parks, trails, and open spaces aims to improve access and activation while empowering communities.”
Parks to be improved in Salt Lake City are:
- Cottonwood Park — 1580 W. North Star Drive
- Donner Trail Park — 2903 Kennedy Drive
- Ida Cotten Park — 1815 S. 300 East
- Joseph F. Steenblik Park — 1050 W. 800 North
- Madsen Park — 9 N. Chicago Street
- McClelland Trail
- North Gateway Parks — N, 400 West
- Peace Labyrinth — 1550 Riverside Drive
- Richmond Park — 444 E. 600 South
- Sunnyside Park — 1735 Sunnyside Avenue
- Taufer Park — 300 East, 700 South
- Warms Springs Park — 840 N. 300 West
Sites that would get more funding if any money remains
- International Peace Gardens
- Freedom Trail in Memory Grove Park
The city’s website says the following criterial were used to evaluate potential project:
- Asset condition and quality
- Low relative usage and opportunity for increasing usage and access
- Lack of significant capital investment in the past decade
- Opportunities to enhance already funded projects
- Project site is within a “Greater Need Area” (Public Lands Needs Assessment, 2019) and based on information from the “Reimagine Nature” Public Lands Master Plan, 2022
- Nearby population densities
- Potential to highlight neighborhood identities and histories
- Levels of criminal activity and/or frequency of SLC Mobile requests
- The Public Lands Department’s district maintenance supervisors’ and park rangers’ on-the-ground experience
The bond will also be used to find the Jordan River corridor, Allen Park, Liberty Park’s playground, Folsom Trail completion, Fleet Block park and Fairmont Park. To read more about these projects, click here.
