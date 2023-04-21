SLC using bond money to upgrade neighborhood parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Last year, voters approved a bond for $85 million to fund improved or new parks, trails and open spaces.

Of that funding, $10.5 million is designated to improve or, as the city calls it, “reimagine” about a dozen neighborhood parks and trails. Each of the city’s seven city council districts will get at least one project.

The money designated isn’t the project with the largest sum, but it seems to the be project that will touch the most neighborhoods. Glendale Regional Park, where Raging Waters once was, will take the largest portion of the pie with $27 million.

“This project plans to improve neighborhood parks, trails, or open space projects throughout Salt Lake City,” the city’s website about the bonded funding says. “Investing in these local parks, trails, and open spaces aims to improve access and activation while empowering communities.”

Parks to be improved in Salt Lake City are:

Cottonwood Park — 1580 W. North Star Drive

Donner Trail Park — 2903 Kennedy Drive

Ida Cotten Park — 1815 S. 300 East

Joseph F. Steenblik Park — 1050 W. 800 North

Madsen Park — 9 N. Chicago Street

McClelland Trail

North Gateway Parks — N, 400 West

Peace Labyrinth — 1550 Riverside Drive

Richmond Park — 444 E. 600 South

Sunnyside Park — 1735 Sunnyside Avenue

Taufer Park — 300 East, 700 South

Warms Springs Park — 840 N. 300 West

Sites that would get more funding if any money remains

International Peace Gardens

Freedom Trail in Memory Grove Park

The city’s website says the following criterial were used to evaluate potential project:

Asset condition and quality

Low relative usage and opportunity for increasing usage and access

Lack of significant capital investment in the past decade

Opportunities to enhance already funded projects

Project site is within a “Greater Need Area” (Public Lands Needs Assessment, 2019) and based on information from the “Reimagine Nature” Public Lands Master Plan, 2022

Nearby population densities

Potential to highlight neighborhood identities and histories

Levels of criminal activity and/or frequency of SLC Mobile requests

The Public Lands Department’s district maintenance supervisors’ and park rangers’ on-the-ground experience

The bond will also be used to find the Jordan River corridor, Allen Park, Liberty Park’s playground, Folsom Trail completion, Fleet Block park and Fairmont Park. To read more about these projects, click here.