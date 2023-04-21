Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Bees Losing Streak Hits Six Games

SALT LAKE CITY – Chase Silseth continues to dominate in Triple-A but the Salt Lake Bees bats have gone dormant against the Reno Aces in Smith’s Ballpark.

Salt Lake (8-10) has managed just five runs in three straight losses to open their second home stand of the season. They have lost six straight and are eighth in the Pacific Coast League.

After Thursday’s 3-1 loss, 41.6 percent (45-of-108) of Salt Lake’s runs have scored via the home run. The Bees have not hit a home run since Trey Cabbage’s blast on Tuesday evening.

Game One

Jake Kalish gave up five runs on seven hits as Salt Lake opened their second home stand of the season with a 9-3 loss.

Jo Adell, the PCL’s home run leader with eight long balls, made the first highlight play of the night, robbing Jorge Barrosa with a diving grab.

Can we interest the timeline in a Jo Adell defensive highlight? pic.twitter.com/prGAXpWdxF — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 19, 2023

With one out in the bottom of the second, Trey Cabbage launched the longest home run in professional baseball this season with a 487-foot bomb that came to rest underneath a car on Richards Street beyond the right-centerfield fence. The solo shot gave Salt Lake a brief 1-0 lead.

.@SaltLakeBees first baseman Trey Cabbage unloaded on this ball 🐝💣 At 486ft, it was the farthest hit home run in pro baseball this season#SLBees #MiLB #GoHalospic.twitter.com/0dzml4tbo6 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 19, 2023

In the third, Reno scored three runs on two singles and a double off of Kalish. Three innings later the Aces added two more runs to chase Kalish trailing 5-1.

Michael Stefanic got a run back in the bottom of the sixth while but Reno expanded the lead to 6-2 with a seventh-inning single from Buddy Kennedy that scored Dominic Fletcher following his third triple of the year.

Gerardo Reyes struggled through two outs in the ninth, allowing three runs to score on four hits and a pair of walks before giving way to Aaron Hernandez who closed out the inning.

Tommy Henry (1-0) got the win, throwing six innings of two-run baseball. Kalish (1-2) was saddled with the loss.

Game Two

Chase Silseth tossed five scoreless innings but Salt Lake’s offense scratched out just three hits in the Bees 7-1 loss.

Chase Silseth has tossed scoreless baseball in three of his four starts for the @SaltLakeBees this year. With 5 more zeros today, the stats for the @Angels‘ top pitching prospect this season: 20 IP

10 H

3 R

2 ER

8 BB

20 K pic.twitter.com/0DnR3mdp6t — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 19, 2023

Jordyn Adams opened the scoring with a second-inning single that scored Kevin Padlo from second after a leadoff walk.

Silseth looked great, scattering four hits in five scoreless innings before giving way to the bullpen.

Cam Vieaux came on in the seventh inning and struggled. Vieaux gave up four earned runs with the big blow coming on a Seth Beer two-run home run.

Blake Walston (1-1) earned the win with Vieaux (0-1) taking the loss and a blown save.

Game Three

Starting pitchers Brandon Pfaadt and Kenny Rosenberg each went seven innings in a pitcher’s duel that ended in a 3-1 Salt Lake loss, their sixth straight setback.

Trailing 1-0, David Fletcher announced his return to the Salt Lake lineup with an opposite-field RBI single that scored Taylor Jones to tie the game at one. Fletcher had tripled earlier in the game as he finished with two of the Bees four hits on the night.

And just like that, it’s a tied game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/kp0pCkbpZv — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 21, 2023

Ryan Smith, who pitched a clean eighth inning, gave up a pair of runs in the ninth to send Salt Lake home with a tough loss.

Luis Frías (1-0) got the win with Smith (0-1) taking the loss. Carlos Vargas (2) after taking over for Jesse Biddle and striking out Jordyn Adams to end the game.

Angels, Bees & Baseball Miscellany

The Angels outrighted infielder David Fletcher from their 40-man roster, adding him to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. First baseman Preston Palmeiro was assigned to Salt Lake off of the developmental list. Catcher Chris Okey was also assigned to Salt Lake.

Bees reliever Andrew Wantz was recalled by the Angels while infielder Livan Soto was assigned to Double-A Rocket City.

Shohei must enjoy hitting in the Bronx. Last year’s MVP-runner up homered in his first at-bat on Tuesday.

Later in the series, Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe left Thursday’s game after appearing to injure his shoulder on a swing. This was the second time in less than a week that O’Hoppe showed strong discomfort following a swing.

Fearfully waiting to hear the news on the severity of Logan O’Hoppe’s injury today. It would be crushing to lose him for an extended period of time this season. I’m hoping for the best, but expecting the worst. Because well, it’s the Angels. 😭pic.twitter.com/Z1fjqetaws — AngelsWin.com (@AngelsWin) April 21, 2023

Cincinnati Reds right-handed phenom Hunter Greene signed a six-year, $53 million deal to stay in the Queen City. Earlier this season, Greene threw a 105.2 MPH pitch, the fastest thrown pitch in the Statcast era.

According to ‘Voice of the Bees’ Steve Klauke, “Rosin is American made, so obviously it can’t be a foreign substance.” Unfortunately for New York Mets starter Max Scherzer, the umpires felt it warranted an ejection on Wednesday afternoon

Max Scherzer has been ejected from today’s game for using an illegal foreign substance on his glove (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/zjPSL2RJcf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2023

He hadn’t played shortstop since 2012 in Single-A, but Mookie Betts is just different. Betts arrived at the ballpark minutes after the first pitch but made this play look easy.

Shortstop @mookiebetts just turned a double play! Yes, THAT Mookie Betts. pic.twitter.com/uVpbmGRw9d — MLB (@MLB) April 21, 2023

If the Angels Samurai home run hat is the best in baseball, where does the Seattle Mariners trident rank?

Walk It Off

If nobody in Detroit was there to see this Kerry Carpenter walk-off home run, did it even happen? Yes, yes it did.

Turn the lights off, Kerry me home. pic.twitter.com/HjLYnkvmom — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 18, 2023

On Tuesday night, Boston’s Alex Verdugo played pepper with Pesky’s Pole to give the Red Sox a walk off win

Up Next

The Bees play three more games against Reno with 6:35 p.m. first pitches on Friday and Saturday before a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Salt Lake then travels to El Paso for six games against the Chihuahuas April 25-30.

