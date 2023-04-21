BYU DL Brooks Maile Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

PROVO, Utah – Another BYU player on the defensive side has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

That player is 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman Brooks Maile. Maile, a former standout at Pine View High School in St. George, competed at defensive tackle along BYU’s defensive line this past spring.

AithELITE first reported the news.

Brooks Maile signed with BYU in 2019

Maile signed with BYU in the 2019 recruiting class as a three-star prospect. After signing with the Cougars, Maile served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He returned home from his mission in 2021, where he greyshirted. Maile then joined the BYU football program in January 2022.

Entering spring practices last year, Maile was listed at 320 pounds and competed at the interior of the line. BYU’s former defensive staff projected him as a potential travel roster contributor in his first full year with the program. But last summer, he suffered a season-ending injury that sidelined him before fall camp began.

Maile participated in spring practices this year but didn’t appear to be earning snaps with the first or second-team defense during observation windows the media was able to watch.

Since the post-spring transfer portal window opened on April 15, Maile is the seventh BYU player to enter. Six of the seven players have come from the defensive side of the ball.

BYU’s defense has a new coaching staff led by defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Hill overhauled the entire staff, with the lone carryover from the previous regime being cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford.

During his prep career at Pine View High, Maile played defensive end and tight end. He recorded 128 tackles, four sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Whichever school Maile continues his football career at, he will have four years to play four seasons.

BYU football post-spring Transfer Portal entries

