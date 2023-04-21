Real Salt Lake Welcomes San Jose To America First Field

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake will welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to America First Field this upcoming Saturday evening.

The fixture holds a greater level of importance than those within the club and its fanbase would like at this time of the year. Throughout the opening seven games of the season, Real Salt Lake has only managed two victories while suffering five losses. The club is yet to record a draw in 2023. As a result, Real Salt Lake is positioned 12th in the Western Conference standings and slowly moving in the opposite direction.

Their opponents, San Jose, are currently sitting comfortably in the fifth position after their opening eight games of the new calendar year. They most recently defeated Sporting Kansas City at home 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

“I think that they are a really dynamic team, especially up front,” manager Pablo Mastroeni told the media following Friday’s training session. “Especially their front four with Montero. They pose a real threat in and out of possession. They pose a real threat on the counter and they make plays. Individually they create opportunities for themselves and as a collective, they play really well,” he added.

Busy Real Salt Lake Week Incoming

The challenge for Real Salt Lake grows as the club has three games awaiting them over the next seven days. Following the San Jose fixture, Real Salt Lake will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada for a third-round U.S. Open bout with the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship.

The RSL Injury Report

The injury report is working in favor of Real Salt Lake. Captain Damir Kreilach has been moved from questionable to probable following his issues with a groin injury. Kreilach is joined by Erik Holt who has been struggling with an achilles injury. Unfortunately, Andrew Brody, who last week was listed as probable has been since downgraded to questionable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

“You do not realize how important a player is until he is not there,” Mastroeni said while speaking on the importance of Andrew Brody to the side. “His experience in the three years that he has been a part of this group, his dependability defensively, his soccer acumen to break teams down with his dribbling ability,” Mastroeni noted on why Brody is such an important figure.

Nevertheless, Bode Hidalgo is the likely replacement for Brody. Hidalgo burst onto the scene a year ago after being called up from the Real Monarchs and performed admirably during his minutes in 2022. However, in 2023 he has shown that he is still learning about the speed at which MLS is played at. Mastroeni spoke on the need for Hidalgo to better himself as it relates to understanding where he is going to pass the ball prior to him receiving it while also having the confidence to take opponents on and look to beat them on the dribble.

The upcoming fixture against San Jose holds significant importance for Real Salt Lake as it attempts to crawl back up the Western Conference.

The fixture is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The radio broadcast will be hosted by The KSL Sports Zone on 97.5 FM and 1280 AM.