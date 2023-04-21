Vandalism to Utah lawmaker’s home brings condemnation from across political spectrum

ALPINE, Utah — Groups on both sides of the political spectrum were united in condemnation of the spray-painted vandalism on the garage door of a Utah state senator’s home.

Sen. Mike Kennedy authored a bill, signed into law, that bans gender-confirming surgeries and puberty blockers for Utah minors. Kennedy wrote on his Facebook page that he will not be intimidated or silenced after it was spray painted, apparently in response to that legislation.

“Officers are working diligently to gather evidence to find the suspects involved,” Lone Peak Police Department said.

Utah’s conservative Eagle Forum condemned the vandalism, as did Equality Utah that says it’s mission is “to secure equal rights and protections for LGBTQ Utahns and their families.” It’s statement also condemned the actions “in the absolute strongest terms.” Its went on to say:

As LGBTQ Americans, we know what it is like to be on the receiving end of violence. We know what it is like to fear for our own safety. It is never acceptable to replicate the violent or threatening tactics we have had to endure and target those with whome we have disagreements.

Utah’s Eagle Forum not only condemned the vandalism but thanked Kennedy.

Senator Kennedy has stood courageously to defend the children of Utah. The recent vandalism to Senator Kennedy’s home is not only a threat of physical harm, but also attacks the fundamental values that we hold dear as a community.

The bill was met with protests while the Utah Legislature worked on its passage. The Utah Senate passed the bill that changed it in the House and sent it back to the Senate that passed the changes.

The changes to this bill included that the bill were immediately implemented after the governor’s signature. In addition, doctors can be held accountable for litigation, meaning if a person regretted the transgender-related surgeries or treatment they received later in life, they will have an easier path to sue the doctor responsible for the treatment. The bill was opposed by Utah’s Democratic party.

“I would bet every dollar in my bank account right now that this will be litigated. And at this point, it is going to be,” Kennedy said at the time of its passage. “And we’ll have to allow additional steps in our societal process to make the terminations to where this will go.”

Days after Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed the bill, the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights said they will be filing a lawsuit against the law.

Gender-affirming surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.

On his Facebook page, Kennedy said:

To those who seek to use violence, vandalism, and intimidation to deter me from standing up for what is right, let me be clear: you will not succeed. I will not be deterred by your cowardly actions. The recent vandalism to my family’s home was not just an attack on me, but on the very principles our state stands for. We will not let fear and violence control our destiny. As Utahns, we will always stand up and push back against radicals who seek to push their agenda in our state. I am more determined than ever to work with the good people of Utah to make our state a better place for all, especially our children, and I won’t back down.

The Utah Eagle Forum is a chapter of the National Eagle Forum. It further said in its statement:

“We condemn this cowardly action in the strongest possible terms and pledge to stand together in support of those who work tirelessly to safeguard our children and uphold our shared values.

“As a community, we will not be intimidated or silenced by those who seek to undermine our efforts to protect our children and preserve our way of life. We will continue to stand firm in our commitment to defend our values and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.”

Equality Utah statement included:

“These heinous acts do not help LGBTQ Utahns. They do not advance a climate of equality. In fact, they harm our efforts to build bridges and create deeper understanding with our fellow Utahns.

“We understand that many in our community are frightened by the unprecedented number of bills introduced across the country that directly impact LGBTQ youth. We work tirelessly with lawmakers to help them understand the complexity of these issues and to have compassion and empathy for our community. Because we have been able to develop meaningful relationship with many lawmakers with whom we have fundamental disagreements, we have been able to experience incredible progress in a very conservative state.”

“We don’t know the ideology of those who vandalized Senator Kennedy’s house. But we have repeatedly asked conservatives to call out extremists on their side, who verbally harass our community and attack our liberties with harmful legislation. In return, we now call out and condemn extremists who may identify with our side, who deploy tactics to intimidate and frighten political opponents.

“The culture wars are now escalating into real-word violence, and we have have an obligation to take a stand … We extend compassion and kindness to Senator Kennedy’s family. Just as LGBTQ families have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes, so too do the Kennedys.”