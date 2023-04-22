Cars dented dozens of times in Magna pellet gun attack

MAGNA, Utah — “They’re having fun, we’ll I’m not having fun!” Trevor Zollinger was frustrated after finding his newly purchased Subaru Outback riddled with what appears to be pellet gun dents.

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven…. there are more than 60 dents in the side,” Zollinger said.

Zollinger believes the pellet gun attack happened Thursday between 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. while visiting his grandparents in Magna near 3400 South 7700 West.

“We were talking, mingling, eating pie,” he said.

By the time Zollinger went home that night it was dark, so he didn’t notice the dents in his vehicle until the next morning.

“The next morning when we found it my wife said ‘Trevor what’s that?’ I said those look like pellet dents!”

Zollinger parked along the street behind his grandfather’s truck, which was also riddled with pellet dents.

“Fortunately, his isn’t as bad,” he said while showing KSL TV the damage. “Here we have dents, one, two, three, four…more than 20 dents on his side of the driver.”

Unified Police said they’ve had several pellet guns incidents in Magna over the last few months, Zollinger’s is just the latest. The attacks have happened between 7200 West and 8000 West, and 3500 South and 4100 South and they’ve all involved vehicles. It’s unknown if they’re connected or who is responsible.

“I feel violated, I don’t know if I can trust the vehicle on the street,” Zollinger said.

He’s confident that a neighbor’s security camera captured one of two vehicles involved in the attack on his family’s vehicles and hopes by sharing the images the community will be on the lookout.

“I just don’t feel safe in this area now, which I have for the past 20 years.”