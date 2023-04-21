Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 For Local Players

Apr 21, 2023, 5:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple college football players with ties to the state of Utah appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

RELATED STORIES

The 2023 NFL Draft is slated to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Local players from colleges and high schools in the state are expected to be selected during the seven-round event, including the first round.

#LocalsInTheNFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Maurice Jones-Drew’s 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 20)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 28

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis:

“A dynamic tight end lands in a dynamic offense. Pairing Kincaid with an explosive receiving trio gives Joe Burrow endless weapons in the pass game. Watch out for this group!” – Maurice Jones-Drew

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Peter Schrager’s 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 18)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 16

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Analysis:

“When healthy, Kincaid can do it all. He flourished at Utah, and though not a punishing blocker in the run game, he can hang there, too. He told NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz at Utah’s pro day in March that he was cleared to begin working out and expected to be cleared for full contact by May. He should go first of the tight ends. Washington’s new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, knows a thing or two about utilizing the position, given his history in Kansas City.” – Peter Schrager

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 21

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis:

“Justin Herbert played very well his rookie year when he had Hunter Henry as his safety valve at tight end. Kincaid has similar attributes as Henry, who has since moved on to New England, and will pressure defenses that are already worried about covering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.” – Chad Reuter

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s and Todd McShay’s three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 18)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 15

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Analysis:

“There are some good edge rushers still on the board, but I wouldn’t pass up Kincaid if I were running Green Bay’s draft. He is the best pass-catching tight end in this draft, a true seam stretcher with soft hands.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 21

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis:

“Talking to one team source about Kincaid’s back injury, there is concern that Kincaid might not be ready for minicamp but no long-term worries, which is obviously good news for the tight end. Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft.” – Dane Brugler

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Analysis:

“Buffalo is only concerned with keeping pace with Kansas City. Dalton Kincaid is a smooth pass catcher capable of making big plays after the catch.” – Josh Edwards

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 48

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: New Orleans Saints

Analysis:

“The Bills like the depth at tight end enough to feel good about selecting one later, allowing the Saints to ascend to pick Kincaid here.” – Chris Trapasso

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Kyle Stackpole’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“The Cowboys swap Dalton Schultz for Dalton Kincaid and feel good about their offensive playmakers heading into 2023.” – Kyle Stackpole

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Will Brinson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“Dalton Schultz is a lot better than people think and the Cowboys are quite quickly without a big pass catcher on their offense. Until they draft his replacement anyway …” – Will Brinson

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 104

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 76

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 43

NFL Team: New York Jets

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 106

NFL Team: Indianapolis Colts

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 63

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 67

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Tackle – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 130

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 157

NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 94

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 110

NFL Team: Atlanta Falcons

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 159

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 207

NFL Team: New York Jets

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 202

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 115

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Tavion Thomas – Running Back – Utah

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 171

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Maple Mountain High/BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 170

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 122

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Analysis:

“The BYU connection between Andy Reid and Hall is a fun story, but I’m told the Chiefs “love” Hall’s skill set. Kansas City understands the importance of the backup quarterback, so much so that the Chiefs might even make this pick a round earlier.” – Dane Brugler

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 139

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 231

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 104

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Herriman High/BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 99

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s and Todd McShay’s three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 18)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 94

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis:

“I ended up with all four picks for Philly here, and I’m capping them off with a quick-footed zone blocker who could provide depth for the Eagles’ line and potentially open up some running lanes for new back Bijan Robinson.” – Todd McShay

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 117

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 136

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 142

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 49

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 82

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Orem High/BYU

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 209

NFL Team: New York Giants

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 201

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 218

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 230

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High/Baylor

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 98

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 80

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 53

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 50

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 51

NFL Team: Miami Dolphins

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 54

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High/Oregon

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 48

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 171

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 80

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 179

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 76

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 98

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Cameron Latu – Tight End – Olympus/Alabama

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 191

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 155

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 217

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 177

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Local 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

  • BYU
    • Christopher Brooks
    • Lorenzo Fauatea
    • Blake Freeland
    • Jaren Hall
    • Kaleb Hayes
    • Houston Heimuli
    • Harris LaChance
    • Puka Nacua
    • Gunner Romney
    • Payton Wilgar
  • Utah
    • Braeden Daniels
    • Mohamoud Diabate
    • Solomon Enis
    • R.J. Hubert
    • Dalton Kincaid
    • Logan Kendall
    • Clark Phillips
    • Gabe Reid
    • Tavion Thomas
  • Utah State
    • Logan Bonner
    • Brian Cobbs
    • Hunter Reynolds
    • Calvin Tyler Jr.
  • High Schools
    • Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)
    • Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)
    • Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Crimson Collective Doing NIL Utah’s Way

Utah football celebrated the official launch of the Crimson Collective in an effort to keep the Utes competitive in college football's ever-changing NIL landscape.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Have Free Agent Money, How Should They Spend It?

The Utah Jazz find themselves with money to spend this offseason, but is there a free agent worth pursuing?

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Approves Rule To Run College Football Clock After First Downs

College Football games will have a new feel with the clock beginning in 2023.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Welcomes San Jose To America First Field

Real Salt Lake will welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to America First Field this upcoming Saturday evening. 

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DL Brooks Maile Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The sixth BYU football player to enter the post-spring Transfer Portal window.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Bees Losing Streak Hits Six Games

Chase Silseth continues to dominate in Triple-A but the Salt Lake Bees bats have gone dormant against the Reno Aces in Smith's Ballpark.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 For Local Players