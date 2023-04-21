KSLSPORTS FEED
2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 For Local Players
Apr 21, 2023, 5:09 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple college football players with ties to the state of Utah appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.
The 2023 NFL Draft is slated to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
Local players from colleges and high schools in the state are expected to be selected during the seven-round event, including the first round.
#LocalsInTheNFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Maurice Jones-Drew’s 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 20)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 28
NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Analysis:
“A dynamic tight end lands in a dynamic offense. Pairing Kincaid with an explosive receiving trio gives Joe Burrow endless weapons in the pass game. Watch out for this group!” – Maurice Jones-Drew
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Peter Schrager’s 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 18)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 16
NFL Team: Washington Commanders
Analysis:
“When healthy, Kincaid can do it all. He flourished at Utah, and though not a punishing blocker in the run game, he can hang there, too. He told NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz at Utah’s pro day in March that he was cleared to begin working out and expected to be cleared for full contact by May. He should go first of the tight ends. Washington’s new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, knows a thing or two about utilizing the position, given his history in Kansas City.” – Peter Schrager
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 21
NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Analysis:
“Justin Herbert played very well his rookie year when he had Hunter Henry as his safety valve at tight end. Kincaid has similar attributes as Henry, who has since moved on to New England, and will pressure defenses that are already worried about covering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.” – Chad Reuter
Mock Draft:
ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s and Todd McShay’s three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 18)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 15
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
Analysis:
“There are some good edge rushers still on the board, but I wouldn’t pass up Kincaid if I were running Green Bay’s draft. He is the best pass-catching tight end in this draft, a true seam stretcher with soft hands.” – Mel Kiper Jr.
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 21
NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Analysis:
“Talking to one team source about Kincaid’s back injury, there is concern that Kincaid might not be ready for minicamp but no long-term worries, which is obviously good news for the tight end. Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft.” – Dane Brugler
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 27
NFL Team: Buffalo Bills
Analysis:
“Buffalo is only concerned with keeping pace with Kansas City. Dalton Kincaid is a smooth pass catcher capable of making big plays after the catch.” – Josh Edwards
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 48
NFL Team: Detroit Lions
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 27
NFL Team: New Orleans Saints
Analysis:
“The Bills like the depth at tight end enough to feel good about selecting one later, allowing the Saints to ascend to pick Kincaid here.” – Chris Trapasso
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Kyle Stackpole’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 26
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
Analysis:
“The Cowboys swap Dalton Schultz for Dalton Kincaid and feel good about their offensive playmakers heading into 2023.” – Kyle Stackpole
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Will Brinson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 26
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
Analysis:
“Dalton Schultz is a lot better than people think and the Cowboys are quite quickly without a big pass catcher on their offense. Until they draft his replacement anyway …” – Will Brinson
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from April 17)
Round: 1
Overall Pick: 26
NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys
ICYMI: NFL insider @Schultz_Report joined @975Hans & @ScottyGZone and thinks former Ute are Dalton Kincaid is a mid to late first round pick in this year’s NFL draft. #GoUtes #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/qfiwRT0npE
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 19, 2023
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 104
NFL Team: Houston Texans
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 76
NFL Team: New England Patriots
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 43
NFL Team: New York Jets
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 106
NFL Team: Indianapolis Colts
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 63
NFL Team: Denver Broncos
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from April 17)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 67
NFL Team: Denver Broncos
Clark Phillips III.
That’s it. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/BX8EUsdQcu
— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 14, 2022
Braeden Daniels – Offensive Tackle – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 130
NFL Team: Buffalo Bills
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 157
NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 94
NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 110
NFL Team: Atlanta Falcons
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 159
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
.@Utah_Football’s @B_Daniels71 runs a 5.00u, the fastest among OL so far today.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/4QPgDLdBDs
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Utah
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 207
NFL Team: New York Jets
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 202
NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 115
NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Caleb Williams 9-yd sack by Mohamoud Diabate#Utes 47 #Trojans 24 4th pic.twitter.com/nJ4rtdYrR8
— Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) December 3, 2022
Tavion Thomas – Running Back – Utah
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 171
NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams
Tavion Thomas ran all over Stanford.@thiagoothomas9 had a career-high 180 yards rushing and had two scores! 🚂🚂🚂#GoUtes | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/NQQ78TsU7M
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 14, 2022
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Maple Mountain High/BYU
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 170
NFL Team: Green Bay Packers
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 122
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Analysis:
“The BYU connection between Andy Reid and Hall is a fun story, but I’m told the Chiefs “love” Hall’s skill set. Kansas City understands the importance of the backup quarterback, so much so that the Chiefs might even make this pick a round earlier.” – Dane Brugler
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 139
NFL Team: Denver Broncos
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 7
Overall Pick: 231
NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 104
NFL Team: Houston Texans
Jaren Hall with an absolute DIME 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gFbtZbgN40
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 30, 2022
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Herriman High/BYU
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 99
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
Mock Draft:
ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s and Todd McShay’s three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 18)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 94
NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Analysis:
“I ended up with all four picks for Philly here, and I’m capping them off with a quick-footed zone blocker who could provide depth for the Eagles’ line and potentially open up some running lanes for new back Bijan Robinson.” – Todd McShay
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 4
Overall Pick: 117
NFL Team: New England Patriots
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 136
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 142
NFL Team: Cleveland Browns
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 49
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from April 17)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 82
NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6’7” 302 lbs with a 37” vertical?@BYUfootball’s @FreelandBlake just set a new Combine record for offensive linemen 🔥 (since 2003)
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pyFOqc8Ydz
— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Orem High/BYU
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 209
NFL Team: New York Giants
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 201
NFL Team: Houston Texans
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 7
Overall Pick: 218
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua.
🎥: @CFBONFOX
pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022
Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – BYU
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 7
Overall Pick: 230
NFL Team: Houston Texans
40-inch vertical for #BYU CB Kaleb Hayes.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/z9VnwvCMup
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 24, 2023
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High/Baylor
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 98
NFL Team: Cleveland Browns
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 80
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 53
NFL Team: Chicago Bears
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 50
NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 51
NFL Team: Miami Dolphins
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from April 17)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 54
NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers
“He’s a gentle giant.”
Siaki Ika of @BUFootball showing how nimble he is on the hoop drill.
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vZkgafozYO
— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High/Oregon
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 2
Overall Pick: 48
NFL Team: Detroit Lions
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 171
NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 80
NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 179
NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 76
NFL Team: New England Patriots
Mock Draft:
Tankathon (from April 17)
Round: 3
Overall Pick: 98
NFL Team: Cleveland Browns
What a stop by @B1essah 😤@oregonfootball forces Ohio State into their second turnover on downs in the first half pic.twitter.com/D46Sp9aZ7f
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021
Cameron Latu – Tight End – Olympus/Alabama
Mock Draft:
NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 191
NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams
Mock Draft:
The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 155
NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)
Round: 6
Overall Pick: 217
NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Mock Draft:
CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)
Round: 5
Overall Pick: 177
NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams
CAMERON LATU FOR 6️⃣
Bama makes it a 5-point game 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/qt0O0B7Mew
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2022
Local 2023 NFL Draft Prospects
- BYU
- Christopher Brooks
- Lorenzo Fauatea
- Blake Freeland
- Jaren Hall
- Kaleb Hayes
- Houston Heimuli
- Harris LaChance
- Puka Nacua
- Gunner Romney
- Payton Wilgar
- Utah
- Braeden Daniels
- Mohamoud Diabate
- Solomon Enis
- R.J. Hubert
- Dalton Kincaid
- Logan Kendall
- Clark Phillips
- Gabe Reid
- Tavion Thomas
- Utah State
- Logan Bonner
- Brian Cobbs
- Hunter Reynolds
- Calvin Tyler Jr.
- High Schools
- Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)
- Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)
- Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
