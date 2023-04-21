2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 For Local Players

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple college football players with ties to the state of Utah appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

The 2023 NFL Draft is slated to take place at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Local players from colleges and high schools in the state are expected to be selected during the seven-round event, including the first round.

#LocalsInTheNFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Maurice Jones-Drew’s 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 20)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 28

NFL Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Analysis:

“A dynamic tight end lands in a dynamic offense. Pairing Kincaid with an explosive receiving trio gives Joe Burrow endless weapons in the pass game. Watch out for this group!” – Maurice Jones-Drew

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Peter Schrager’s 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0 (from April 18)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 16

NFL Team: Washington Commanders

Analysis:

“When healthy, Kincaid can do it all. He flourished at Utah, and though not a punishing blocker in the run game, he can hang there, too. He told NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz at Utah’s pro day in March that he was cleared to begin working out and expected to be cleared for full contact by May. He should go first of the tight ends. Washington’s new offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, knows a thing or two about utilizing the position, given his history in Kansas City.” – Peter Schrager

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 21

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis:

“Justin Herbert played very well his rookie year when he had Hunter Henry as his safety valve at tight end. Kincaid has similar attributes as Henry, who has since moved on to New England, and will pressure defenses that are already worried about covering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.” – Chad Reuter

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s and Todd McShay’s three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 18)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 15

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Analysis:

“There are some good edge rushers still on the board, but I wouldn’t pass up Kincaid if I were running Green Bay’s draft. He is the best pass-catching tight end in this draft, a true seam stretcher with soft hands.” – Mel Kiper Jr.

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 21

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Analysis:

“Talking to one team source about Kincaid’s back injury, there is concern that Kincaid might not be ready for minicamp but no long-term worries, which is obviously good news for the tight end. Justin Herbert would love to see this projection come to fruition on draft night because it would give him arguably the best pure pass catcher in the entire draft.” – Dane Brugler

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Analysis:

“Buffalo is only concerned with keeping pace with Kansas City. Dalton Kincaid is a smooth pass catcher capable of making big plays after the catch.” – Josh Edwards

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 48

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 27

NFL Team: New Orleans Saints

Analysis:

“The Bills like the depth at tight end enough to feel good about selecting one later, allowing the Saints to ascend to pick Kincaid here.” – Chris Trapasso

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Kyle Stackpole’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“The Cowboys swap Dalton Schultz for Dalton Kincaid and feel good about their offensive playmakers heading into 2023.” – Kyle Stackpole

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Will Brinson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

Analysis:

“Dalton Schultz is a lot better than people think and the Cowboys are quite quickly without a big pass catcher on their offense. Until they draft his replacement anyway …” – Will Brinson

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 1

Overall Pick: 26

NFL Team: Dallas Cowboys

ICYMI: NFL insider @Schultz_Report joined @975Hans & @ScottyGZone and thinks former Ute are Dalton Kincaid is a mid to late first round pick in this year’s NFL draft. #GoUtes #NFLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/qfiwRT0npE — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 19, 2023

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 104

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 76

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 43

NFL Team: New York Jets

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 106

NFL Team: Indianapolis Colts

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 63

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 67

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Clark Phillips III. That’s it. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/BX8EUsdQcu — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) October 14, 2022

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Tackle – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 130

NFL Team: Buffalo Bills

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 157

NFL Team: Baltimore Ravens

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 94

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 110

NFL Team: Atlanta Falcons

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 159

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Utah

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 207

NFL Team: New York Jets

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 202

NFL Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 115

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Tavion Thomas – Running Back – Utah

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 171

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Tavion Thomas ran all over Stanford.@thiagoothomas9 had a career-high 180 yards rushing and had two scores! 🚂🚂🚂#GoUtes | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/NQQ78TsU7M — Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 14, 2022

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Maple Mountain High/BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 170

NFL Team: Green Bay Packers

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 122

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Analysis:

“The BYU connection between Andy Reid and Hall is a fun story, but I’m told the Chiefs “love” Hall’s skill set. Kansas City understands the importance of the backup quarterback, so much so that the Chiefs might even make this pick a round earlier.” – Dane Brugler

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 139

NFL Team: Denver Broncos

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 231

NFL Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 104

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Jaren Hall with an absolute DIME 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gFbtZbgN40 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 30, 2022

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Herriman High/BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 99

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mock Draft:

ESPN – Mel Kiper Jr.’s and Todd McShay’s three-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 18)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 94

NFL Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Analysis:

“I ended up with all four picks for Philly here, and I’m capping them off with a quick-footed zone blocker who could provide depth for the Eagles’ line and potentially open up some running lanes for new back Bijan Robinson.” – Todd McShay

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 4

Overall Pick: 117

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 136

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 142

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 49

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 82

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6’7” 302 lbs with a 37” vertical?@BYUfootball’s @FreelandBlake just set a new Combine record for offensive linemen 🔥 (since 2003) 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/pyFOqc8Ydz — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2023

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Orem High/BYU

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 209

NFL Team: New York Giants

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 201

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 218

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – BYU

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 7

Overall Pick: 230

NFL Team: Houston Texans

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High/Baylor

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 98

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 80

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 53

NFL Team: Chicago Bears

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 50

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 51

NFL Team: Miami Dolphins

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 54

NFL Team: Los Angeles Chargers

“He’s a gentle giant.” Siaki Ika of @BUFootball showing how nimble he is on the hoop drill. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vZkgafozYO — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2023

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High/Oregon

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 2

Overall Pick: 48

NFL Team: Detroit Lions

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 171

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 80

NFL Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 179

NFL Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Chris Trapasso’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 76

NFL Team: New England Patriots

Mock Draft:

Tankathon (from April 17)

Round: 3

Overall Pick: 98

NFL Team: Cleveland Browns

What a stop by @B1essah 😤@oregonfootball forces Ohio State into their second turnover on downs in the first half pic.twitter.com/D46Sp9aZ7f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

Cameron Latu – Tight End – Olympus/Alabama

Mock Draft:

NFL.com – Chad Reuter’s seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 191

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

Mock Draft:

The Athletic – Dane Brugler’s seven-round NFL Mock Draft (from April 17)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 155

NFL Team: San Francisco 49ers

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Josh Edwards’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 21)

Round: 6

Overall Pick: 217

NFL Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Mock Draft:

CBS Sports – Ryan Wilson’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (from April 19)

Round: 5

Overall Pick: 177

NFL Team: Los Angeles Rams

CAMERON LATU FOR 6️⃣ Bama makes it a 5-point game 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/qt0O0B7Mew — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 11, 2022

Local 2023 NFL Draft Prospects

BYU Christopher Brooks Lorenzo Fauatea Blake Freeland Jaren Hall Kaleb Hayes Houston Heimuli Harris LaChance Puka Nacua Gunner Romney Payton Wilgar

Utah Braeden Daniels Mohamoud Diabate Solomon Enis R.J. Hubert Dalton Kincaid Logan Kendall Clark Phillips Gabe Reid Tavion Thomas



Utah State Logan Bonner Brian Cobbs Hunter Reynolds Calvin Tyler Jr.

High Schools Siaki Ika (East/Baylor) Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon) Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)



