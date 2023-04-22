Officer injured, suspect dead after shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan police officer was injured and a man was killed in a shooting near a West Jordan apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Deputy Chief Richard Bell with the West Jordan Police Department said that around 1 a.m., officers were sent to the area of 3248 Jordanline Parkway, near the Jordan Valley Station Apartments, after a person called in to report someone was allegedly breaking into cars.

Bell said officers arrived and made contact with an individual they believed was involved with the suspicious activity.

“At some point during that contact, the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire with one another,” Bell said. One officer and the suspect were both struck by gunfire. The officer was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released Saturday morning.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was treated and pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation and a critical incident team from West Valley will lead the investigation.

Bell said police are also looking for a green compact Honda vehicle they believe was involved with the suspicious activity and left the scene. Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call West Jordan police at 801-256-2000.