Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

This Day In Utah Sports History: Karl Malone Sets Playoff Record

Apr 22, 2023, 10:28 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On this day 23 years ago, Karl Malone set a playoff record when he scored 50 points against the Seattle SuperSonics in the first round of the 2000 NBA Playoffs.

Malone became the oldest player in NBA history to score 50+ points in a playoff game (36 years, 273 days). He finished with 50 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals on 18/32 shooting.

Malone’s record was previously held by Michael Jordan who scored 55 against the Washington Bullets at 34 years old in 1997.

There are just five players in NBA history who have scored 50+ points in a playoff game at age 33 or older.

Malone Wills Jazz To First-Round Win

It was clearly Malone’s night from the first quarter. He scored 12 of Utah’s first 14 points on 5/7 shooting.

Despite Malone’s heroics, the Jazz trailed for much of the first two quarters.

The 50-point mark was in sight for Malone at the half. He went into the break with 24 points. Utah led by three at home, 52-49.

Seattle had no answer for the Mailman. Whether it was mid-range jumpshots, post-ups, or fastbreak points, Malone’s shots kept finding the bottom of the net.

He even made a three-pointer despite only having 2 makes from behind the arc in his 82 games played in the regular season.

Malone finished the third quarter with 35 points as the Jazz jumped out to a commanding double-digit lead.

Malone didn’t score for the first four minutes of the final quarter.

After hitting his one three with 8 minutes left, Malone went on to score 13 straight points for Utah.

With less than a minute left in the game, Malone got the ball in the post and hit a mid-range jumpshot to reach 50 points and cap off a historical night.

The 1999-2000 Utah Jazz

The Jazz had an impressive season in 1999-2000 but ultimately fell short in the playoffs.

Utah finished with a 55-27 record which was good for the second seed in the Western Conference.

After beating the SuperSonics in the first round, the Jazz went on to lose to the Portland Trailblazers in the conference semifinals. Scottie Pippen hit a three-point shot to down the Jazz in the fifth and final game of the series.

Portland lost to Los Angeles in the following round, who went on to win the championship.

In the 1999-2000 regular season, Karl Malone passed the 30,000 career points mark. John Stockton set a record of his own as he became the longest-tenured player with one franchise in NBA history.

The 2000 NBA All-Star Game in Golden State was the last where both Karl Malone and John Stockton played.

Where Is Malone Today?

After retiring from the NBA in 2005, Malone went on to become the director of basketball promotion and assistant strength and conditioning coach at Louisiana Tech University, his alma mater. He held that position from 2007 to 2011.

Malone has lived in Northern Louisiana since leaving Salt Lake City. Malone spends his free-time hunting and working out. He owns multiple businesses in Louisiana and Utah, including a cigar shop, a restaurant, a clothing store, and an apartment complex.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Malone sets playoff record? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 For Local Players

Multiple football players with ties to the Beehive State appeared as 2023 NFL Draft selections in our latest roundup of mock drafts.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Crimson Collective Doing NIL Utah’s Way

Utah football celebrated the official launch of the Crimson Collective in an effort to keep the Utes competitive in college football's ever-changing NIL landscape.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Have Free Agent Money, How Should They Spend It?

The Utah Jazz find themselves with money to spend this offseason, but is there a free agent worth pursuing?

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NCAA Approves Rule To Run College Football Clock After First Downs

College Football games will have a new feel with the clock beginning in 2023.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Welcomes San Jose To America First Field

Real Salt Lake will welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to America First Field this upcoming Saturday evening. 

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU DL Brooks Maile Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The sixth BYU football player to enter the post-spring Transfer Portal window.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

This Day In Utah Sports History: Karl Malone Sets Playoff Record