Boy banned from theme park after getting stuck in the claw machine
Apr 22, 2023, 2:32 PM
(Todd Sumlin/AP)
(CNN) — A teenage boy provided a cautionary tale for anyone who has ever wanted to sneak their way into some free prizes.
The unnamed 13-year-old climbed into a claw machine, called the “Cosmic XL Bonus Game,” at Carowinds amusement park at around 2 p.m. on April 16 and became stuck, according to an email sent to CNN by Carowinds. The theme park, which straddles the North Carolina-South Carolina border, told CNN that the boy was attempting to steal plush toys from within the machine.
The park’s medical team responded and the boy left the machine around 2:11 pm, according to Carowinds. He was treated and released to Carowinds, says the theme park.
The boy was banned from the park for one year for “attempted theft,” Carowinds says.
“The safety and security of our guests and associates is Carowinds’ top priority,” the park added.
The park told CNN that no similar incidents have occurred with the claw machine in the past.
Elaut, the claw machine’s manufacturer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.
