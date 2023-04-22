Close
Utah Warriors Win Streak Snapped By Old Glory DC On Road

Apr 22, 2023, 3:43 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors fell to Old Glory DC on the road by 14, 36-22, to drop to 6-3 on the season.

Heading into the match, the Warriors were tied with Houston and Seattle for the second seed in the Western Conference. Old Glory DC sat in the east’s fourth seed with a 3-5 record.

With the loss, Utah’s four-game win streak was snapped.

First Half

Both teams played great defense in the opening minutes.

Despite some ball control issues, Old Glory got on the board first with a try in the fourth minute.

Old Glory regained possession and made it all the way down the pitch. Utah stepped up their defense on the goalline but couldn’t prevent the score.

Old Glory made the conversion kick to make the score 14-0.

Utah came back and answered with an impressive drive. Lance Williams grabbed the ball right in front of the goalline and crossed the plane for the try.

The Warriors missed the conversion kick, 14-5.

Old Glory was granted a penalty try after Warrior flyhalf Joel Hodgson was shown a yellow card.

The penalty try gave Old Glory a three-possession lead, 21-5.

Old Glory flanker Dom Bailey was shown a yellow card which ultimately resulted in Utah’s second try.

They missed their second conversion kick. Utah trailed, 21-10.

Right after the Warriors try, a scuffle broke out between a Utah and DC player.

The official granted Old Glory a penalty kick which was made, 24-10.

Utah took advantage of the shorthanded Old Glory defense on their next possession.

Lance Williams scored his second try of the match. They made the conversion kick to make it a one-possession game, 24-17.

Second Half

Neither team could make much ground after the break.

Utah made it all the way to the goalline in the 49th minute but couldn’t capitalize.

Stifling defense was the story of the second half. Utah forced a turnover and got all the way to the goalline before meeting the DC defense.

A scrum just in front of the goalline led to a try for the Warriors. Hodgson missed the conversion kick.

Old Glory applied the pressure on their next possession and got a try just minutes later. They made the conversion kick to make it a two-possession game with 5 minutes left.

DC forced a turnover and got across the goalline for a second try in less than a minute of gametime.

The Warriors lose to Old Glory by 14 on the road, 36-22.

Utah will return home for a rematch against the San Diego Legion on Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT).

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

