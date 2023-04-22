Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Police: Two Moab residents assaulted, one stabbed after campfire disagreement

Apr 22, 2023, 4:08 PM

FILE: Moab police...

FILE: Moab police

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — An older woman is in the hospital after a man allegedly attacked her with a “taser device” and a knife Saturday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., near 100 South 200 West in Moab, Utah, a 68-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man were walking their dogs, according to the Moab Police Department.

The two victims noticed a man, later identified as 38-year-old Alex Kensell, in an empty lot next to a stream with a fire. They told Kensell that campfires were illegal within Moab city limits and walked away.

According to police, Kensell assaulted the woman with a “taser device,” causing her to fall over on the ground. The suspect began stabbing the woman multiple times with a “fixed blade knife.”

The man “was able to force the suspect away from the female victim and create a distraction, causing the suspect to chase him,” according to the police press release.


Officers with the Moab City PD and Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and took Kensell into custody without further issue.

According to police, the woman was transported to a hospital in serious condition and flown to Utah Valley Regional Hospital for advanced care. She was stabilized and is expected to recover.

“It is likely she would not have survived the attack if her friend hadn’t reacted so quickly and heroically,” stated police. “His action effectively kept the assailant away from his friend.”

Kensell was booked into the Grand County Jail, but the press release did not state for what charges. Police believe he is from another state and only recently arrived in Moab.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Pills containing the strong sedative phenazepam were found around the victim's unconscious body in ...

Zoe Sottile and Laura Ly

NYC woman sentenced for attempted murder with a drug-laced cheesecake

A New York woman was sentenced to 21 years for using a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to murder a friend and steal her identity.

17 hours ago

Magna pellet attack...

Cary Schwantiz and Shara Park

Cars dented dozens of times in Magna pellet gun attack

Magna residents are looking for the suspects that have been shooting their cars with pellet guns.

2 days ago

garage door with vandalism...

Larry D. Curtis

Vandalism to Utah lawmaker’s home brings condemnation from across political spectrum

Groups on both sides of the political spectrum were united in condemnation of the spray-painted vandalism on the garage door of a Utah state senator's home.

2 days ago

Tooele graffiti...

Andrew Adams

Tooele businesses combat spike in graffiti with murals

Police said Thursday they were investigating a spike in graffiti cases as business leaders said they were trying to combat the problem with planned artwork.

3 days ago

sketch of man on witness stand...

Madison Swenson

Video: Police asking Lori Vallow Daybell about JJ’s whereabouts shown to jury on day 13 of trial

Day nine of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial featured a number of witnesses — including a police officer who was at the scene of Charles Vallow's death, a babysitter for JJ Vallow, the husband of one of Vallow Daybell's former friends, and a detective who was involved in the welfare check on JJ.

3 days ago

Kiora Hansen and Della Currie, from left, protest during a rally at Antioch police headquarters in ...

Associated Press

Racist texts by California police lead to federal lawsuit

The city of Antioch, California and members of its scandalized police force have been hit with a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations stemming from a barrage of racist text messages that have shocked the community.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Police: Two Moab residents assaulted, one stabbed after campfire disagreement