Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Gamblers RB T.J. Pledger Powers For Touchdown Against Breakers

Apr 22, 2023, 5:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Houston Gamblers running back T.J. Pledger fought his way into the end zone for his third score of the 2023 USFL season.

The New Orleans Breakers hosted the Gamblers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, April 22.

with 6:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, Pledger powered his way one yard across the goal line for a Gamblers touchdown.

The touchdown and subsequent extra point kick tied the game at 24-24.

Houston went on to lose to New Orleans, 38-31.

Pledger finished the contest with 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also had two receptions for 26 yards.

With the loss, the Gamblers fell to an 0-2 record this season.

Houston’s next game is against the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FOX.

RELATED STORIES

About T.J. Pledger

The Pacoima, California native played at Utah for a single season in 2021. Prior to his time at Utah, Pledger was a member of the Oklahoma Sooners.

After transferring to join the Utes, Pledger helped Utah win the Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl Game bid for the first time in program history.

During his lone season with Utah, the former Oklahoma player recorded 97 carries for 671 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He surpassed the 100-yard mark in four games this season.

In Utah’s win over Stanford on November 5, 2021, Pledger scored on a 96-yard touchdown run. The run is the longest rushing play and the second-longest play from scrimmage in Utah football history.

In his college career, Pledger carried the ball 232 times for 1,366 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes out of the backfield for 196 yards.

After going undrafted in 2022, Pledger spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

*new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the NFL.

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jasper Löffelsend Lifts Real Salt Lake To Halftime Lead Over San Jose

Jasper Löffelsend scored his first goal of the 2023 MLS season to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 halftime lead over the San Jose Earthquakes.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michael Amadio Scores In 2nd OT, Golden Knights Top Jets 5-4

Michael Amadio scored in the second overtime to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Hints NHL To Utah ‘In Motion’

Co-founder of Qualtrics and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a Twitter post that the NHL to Utah is 'in motion'.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

4 Million Apply For Tickets For Paris 2024 Olympics In Lottery

Four million applications were received for an online lottery where winners get to buy tickets for next year’s Paris Olympics.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Win Streak Snapped By Old Glory DC On Road

The Utah Warriors, 6-2, traveled to Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia to take on Old Glory DC, 3-5, on Saturday, April 22.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Column: Another Domino Falls On Road To MLB Expansion

The Athletics will be packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect baseball's fandom far beyond those two cities.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Gamblers RB T.J. Pledger Powers For Touchdown Against Breakers