Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Hints NHL To Utah ‘In Motion’

SALT LAKE CITY – Co-founder of Qualtrics and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a Twitter post that the NHL to Utah is ‘in motion’.

Smith’s message was in response to a fan asking for the Stanley Cup Playoffs to be brought to Utah.

In motion — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 22, 2023

There had been no update on the potential NHL expansion since hockey insider Elliotte Friedman made his initial reports.

Earlier this month Friedman joined the KSL Sports Zone and said that Smith is the “kind of guy” that the NHL wants in ownership.

He also discussed the timeline of Utah adding an NHL franchise to the market aligning with the state hosting the Winter Olympics a decade from now.

“When that happens, there could be some new facilities that come in potentially a new arena for basketball and hockey,” Friedman said.

Friedman went on to explain that he doesn’t think an NHL team coming to Utah is “imminent.” The Arizona Coyotes have been floated as a potential team to relocate from Phoenix. However, Friedman doesn’t believe the Coyotes make sense for the Beehive State.

Ryan Smith Meets NHL Commissioner

Ryan Smith met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman earlier this year according to Elliotte Friedman.

The article written by Friedman, a leading hockey insider for SportsNet Canada, detailed the interest between the NHL and the Jazz’s Smith. The meeting came after the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting last Tuesday in New York.

“That night, according to multiple sources, Bettman had dinner with Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz,” Friedman wrote. “This is one to watch. When Fenway bought the Penguins, Smith was rumoured as another potential purchaser. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but I was told to keep his name on my radar. Smith is interested in the NHL — and the NHL is very interested in him.”

Last October, Smith announced Arctos Sports Partners was buying a minority share in the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the entity that owns the Jazz, and hoped to bring a fifth professional sports team to the state of Utah.

Smith didn’t reveal which major sports league the group was eyeing. Sources told KSL Sports that the NHL was the league most likely to expand into the state.

“Salt Lake City hosted the excellent 2002 Winter Olympics and is considered the favorite to do it again in 2030. That could lead to new facilities, including a future home for the NBA team and an NHL brother.”

“A very, very sharp guy, [Smith] and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer are majority partners in MLS Real Salt Lake and, earlier this month, announced the return of a NWSL franchise to the city,” Friedman added.

