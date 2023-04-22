Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Hints NHL To Utah ‘In Motion’

Apr 22, 2023, 5:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Co-founder of Qualtrics and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a Twitter post that the NHL to Utah is ‘in motion’.

Smith’s message was in response to a fan asking for the Stanley Cup Playoffs to be brought to Utah.

There had been no update on the potential NHL expansion since hockey insider Elliotte Friedman made his initial reports.

Earlier this month Friedman joined the KSL Sports Zone and said that Smith is the “kind of guy” that the NHL wants in ownership.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

He also discussed the timeline of Utah adding an NHL franchise to the market aligning with the state hosting the Winter Olympics a decade from now.

“When that happens, there could be some new facilities that come in potentially a new arena for basketball and hockey,” Friedman said.

Friedman went on to explain that he doesn’t think an NHL team coming to Utah is “imminent.” The Arizona Coyotes have been floated as a potential team to relocate from Phoenix. However, Friedman doesn’t believe the Coyotes make sense for the Beehive State.

Ryan Smith Meets NHL Commissioner

Ryan Smith met with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman earlier this year according to Elliotte Friedman.

The article written by Friedman, a leading hockey insider for SportsNet Canada, detailed the interest between the NHL and the Jazz’s Smith. The meeting came after the NBA’s Board of Governors meeting last Tuesday in New York.

“That night, according to multiple sources, Bettman had dinner with Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz,” Friedman wrote. “This is one to watch. When Fenway bought the Penguins, Smith was rumoured as another potential purchaser. Obviously, that didn’t happen, but I was told to keep his name on my radar. Smith is interested in the NHL — and the NHL is very interested in him.”

Last October, Smith announced Arctos Sports Partners was buying a minority share in the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the entity that owns the Jazz, and hoped to bring a fifth professional sports team to the state of Utah.

Smith didn’t reveal which major sports league the group was eyeing. Sources told KSL Sports that the NHL was the league most likely to expand into the state.

“Salt Lake City hosted the excellent 2002 Winter Olympics and is considered the favorite to do it again in 2030. That could lead to new facilities, including a future home for the NBA team and an NHL brother.”

“A very, very sharp guy, [Smith] and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer are majority partners in MLS Real Salt Lake and, earlier this month, announced the return of a NWSL franchise to the city,” Friedman added.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jasper Löffelsend Lifts Real Salt Lake To Halftime Lead Over San Jose

Jasper Löffelsend scored his first goal of the 2023 MLS season to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 halftime lead over the San Jose Earthquakes.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michael Amadio Scores In 2nd OT, Golden Knights Top Jets 5-4

Michael Amadio scored in the second overtime to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gamblers RB T.J. Pledger Powers For Touchdown Against Breakers

Houston Gamblers running back T.J. Pledger fought his way into the end zone for his third score of the 2023 USFL season.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

4 Million Apply For Tickets For Paris 2024 Olympics In Lottery

Four million applications were received for an online lottery where winners get to buy tickets for next year’s Paris Olympics.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Win Streak Snapped By Old Glory DC On Road

The Utah Warriors, 6-2, traveled to Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia to take on Old Glory DC, 3-5, on Saturday, April 22.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Column: Another Domino Falls On Road To MLB Expansion

The Athletics will be packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect baseball's fandom far beyond those two cities.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Jazz Owner Ryan Smith Hints NHL To Utah ‘In Motion’