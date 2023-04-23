ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Weber County barn roof partially collapses in fire
Apr 22, 2023, 6:03 PM | Updated: 6:06 pm
(Weber Fire District)
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — First responders extinguished a fire that engulfed a barn near Utah State Route 39 Friday night.
According to the Weber Fire District Facebook page, the fire was called in at approximately 9:15 p.m., with the caller stating, “large flames coming from a barn.”
“Crews arrived to find a fully involved structure fire with the roof partially collapsed,” according to the Facebook post.
Fire crews were able to control the fire and protect nearby equipment like propane tanks and generators.
Officials said no animals or residents were injured in this fire. The cause is currently under investigation by the Weber Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office.
Weber Fire District, Ogden City Fire, and Mountain Green Fire responded to this fire.
