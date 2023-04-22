RSL’s Jefferson Savarino Scores Third Goal Of Season Against Earthquakes

SANDY – Forward Jefferson Savarino found the back of the net against the San Jose Earthquakes to give Real Salt Lake a lead in the second half.

RSL hosted San Jose at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 22.

During the 54th minute of action, Andrés Gómez fed the ball to Savarino, who drilled a shot on frame from outside the box.

Savarino’s strike put Real Salt Lake ahead by a goal.

Real Salt Lake’s first goal of the match came during the 39th-minute courtesy of Jasper Löffelsend’s.

Cristian Espinoza leveled the scoreboard and got San Jose on the sheet with a goal early in the second half.

Savarino entered the match having recorded two goals, two assists, 22 shots, and nine shots on target in six appearances this season. During his Real Salt Lake career, the forward has scored 31 goals.

Real Salt Lake’s match against San Jose is broadcast on Apple TV+ via MLS Season Pass and KSL Sports Zone.

Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose

The fixture holds a greater level of importance than those within the club and its fanbase would like at this time of the year. Throughout the opening seven games of the season, Real Salt Lake has only managed two victories while suffering five losses. The club is yet to record a draw in 2023. As a result, Real Salt Lake is positioned 12th in the Western Conference standings and slowly moving in the opposite direction.

Their opponents, San Jose, are currently sitting comfortably in the fifth position after their opening eight games of the new calendar year. They most recently defeated Sporting Kansas City at home 3-0 to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

“I think that they are a really dynamic team, especially up front,” manager Pablo Mastroeni told the media following Friday’s training session. “Especially their front four with Montero. They pose a real threat in and out of possession. They pose a real threat on the counter and they make plays. Individually they create opportunities for themselves and as a collective, they play really well,” he added.

The challenge for Real Salt Lake grows as the club has three games awaiting them over the next seven days. Following the San Jose fixture, Real Salt Lake will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada for a third-round U.S. Open bout with the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship.

The injury report is working in favor of Real Salt Lake. Captain Damir Kreilach has been moved from questionable to probable following his issues with a groin injury. Kreilach is joined by Erik Holt who has been struggling with an Achilles injury. Unfortunately, Andrew Brody, who last week was listed as probable has been since downgraded to questionable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

“You do not realize how important a player is until he is not there,” Mastroeni said while speaking on the importance of Andrew Brody to the side. “His experience in the three years that he has been a part of this group, his dependability defensively, his soccer acumen to break teams down with his dribbling ability,” Mastroeni noted on why Brody is such an important figure.

Nevertheless, Bode Hidalgo is the likely replacement for Brody. Hidalgo burst onto the scene a year ago after being called up from the Real Monarchs and performed admirably during his minutes in 2022. However, in 2023 he has shown that he is still learning about the speed at which MLS is played at. Mastroeni spoke on the need for Hidalgo to better himself as it relates to understanding where he is going to pass the ball prior to him receiving it while also having the confidence to take opponents on and look to beat them on the dribble.

The upcoming fixture against San Jose holds significant importance for Real Salt Lake as it attempts to crawl back up the Western Conference.

