Salt Lake Bees Hit Three Straight Home Runs Against Reno Aces

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage, and Kevin Padlo all got in on the action with back-to-back-to-back home runs against the Reno Aces on Saturday.

The last time the Bees hit three straight home runs was in a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes on July 25th, 2019.

It’s a home run party 🥳 Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage and Kevin Padlo go back-to-back-to-back for the @SaltLakeBees! pic.twitter.com/KeAh9SVjeA — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 23, 2023

The Bees pulled out a 4-3 win over the Aces.

After the 3 runs in the first inning, Salt Lake City went scoreless until the very end of the game.

Reno scored three runs in the fifth inning to knot the score at 3.

We’re feeling it now 🔥 Diego Castillo extends his Triple-A leading hit streak to 1️⃣5️⃣ and this game is knotted at 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/vQzp9YIm8f — Reno Aces (@Aces) April 23, 2023

The game ended with a bunt that turned into a walk-off due to a miscue by the Reno defense.

Reno and Salt Lake City played a doubleheader so momentum heading into the second match was on the line.

IT’S A WALK OFF pic.twitter.com/2glq6TIwIW — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 23, 2023

The Bees played the Aces three times already this week and lost each matchup. They were held to one run in two of the games.

After one more game against the Aces tomorrow, the Bess will prepare for a 6-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Salt Lake Bees hit back-to-back-to-back home runs? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.