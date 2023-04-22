Close
Salt Lake Bees Hit Three Straight Home Runs Against Reno Aces

Apr 22, 2023

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake Bees Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage, and Kevin Padlo all got in on the action with back-to-back-to-back home runs against the Reno Aces on Saturday.

The last time the Bees hit three straight home runs was in a game against the Albuquerque Isotopes on July 25th, 2019.

The Bees pulled out a 4-3 win over the Aces.

After the 3 runs in the first inning, Salt Lake City went scoreless until the very end of the game.

Reno scored three runs in the fifth inning to knot the score at 3.

The game ended with a bunt that turned into a walk-off due to a miscue by the Reno defense.

Reno and Salt Lake City played a doubleheader so momentum heading into the second match was on the line.

The Bees played the Aces three times already this week and lost each matchup. They were held to one run in two of the games.

After one more game against the Aces tomorrow, the Bess will prepare for a 6-game road series against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

