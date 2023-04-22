Alex Jensen, Irv Roland Leave Jazz Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY – Alex Jensen and Irv Roland won’t be a part of the Utah Jazz coaching staff next season KSL Sports has confirmed.

Jensen, the longest-tenured member of the coaching staff having been hired by Tyrone Corbin in 2013, was retained by Quin Snyder, and stayed in Utah for the first season under Will Hardy.

Roland was hired by Snyder in 2021 and spent two seasons with the franchise. The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Alex Jensen Had Successful Stay In Utah

Jensen, a former star at the University of Utah made a strong impact on the Jazz during his 10 seasons with the franchise.

After leading the Canton Charge in the NBA G League between 2011-13, Jensen joined the Jazz with a focus on player development.

A protege of longtime Utes coach Rick Majerus, Jensen helped Rudy Gobert transform from the 27th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft into a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and a multi-time All-Star.

Jensen has also worked for the German National Team during his time in Utah and served as the head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball AmeriCup team.

The Utah native has interviewed for several head coaching positions across basketball over the last decade, including at the University of Utah in 2021.

Roland Reignited Coaching Career With Jazz

Roland joined the Jazz in 2021 after a two-year hiatus from coaching in the NBA.

Previously, Roland had made stops in the NBA with Mike D’Antoni’s Houston Rockets from 2017-19, with the Phoenix Suns between 2013-17, and with the New Orleans Pelicans between 2005-10.

Roland has also worked privately with players across the globe including stars like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James.

A native of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Roland played college basketball at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

The Jazz have not announced any new additions to Hardy’s coaching staff.

