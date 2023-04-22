Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Impress At Home Against San Jose

Apr 22, 2023, 9:31 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake impresses with a 3-1 victory at home against San Jose as Andrés Gómez stars with two assists and a goal.

Pablo Mastroeni started the same starting XI from a week ago when the club lost 2-1 on the road to FC Dallas. However, the biggest news regarding the game-day roster was the return of captain Damir Kreilach to the bench. Kreilach has been dealing with a groin injury and sidelined for three weeks.

Real Salt Lake began the fixture playing in an aggressive manner. Pablo Ruiz and Jasper Löffelsend were in control of the midfield which has been a struggle for Real Salt Lake in 2023.

Real Salt Lake Impress

As a result of the midfield dominance, Real Salt Lake was creating many attacking opportunities. Half an hour into the contest, Anderson Julio should have scored the game’s opening goal but his heavy touch trickled into the gloves of San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski.

Minutes later, Julio fell to the ground, grabbing his thigh, and was replaced by Danny Musovski. Then, shortly thereafter Bryan Vera was forced to come off due to a hip contusion and was replaced by Bryan Oviedo.

The introductions did not impact the manner in which Real Salt Lake was playing. Finally, in the 39th minute, Löffelsend cut off a pass in the midfield and played in Musovski who quickly had Rubio Rubin to his left and Löffelsend to his right. Musovski played a perfectly weighted ball onto the right foot of Löffelsend who punished the ball past Marcinkowski and into the back of the net.

For the first time in 2023, Real Salt Lake scored the first goal of a game.

However, that lead was quickly cut minutes into the second half when Espinoza crossed a ball into the area from a free kick that ricocheted off the toe of Rubin and past Zack MacMath to level proceedings.

The Andrés Gómez Show

Five minutes later Real Salt Lake returned the favor when Andrés Gómez played Jefferson Savarino on the right flank. Savarino cut onto his right foot and curled the shot into the bottom right corner of the net to gift the hosts the lead, again.

Gómez was showcasing his incredible talent and warranting the front office’s decision to break the bank on the young Colombian. His unique ability to turn defenders inside out while involving his attacking teammates was providing many highlight reel clips for Real Salt Lake fans near and far to enjoy.

In the 80th minute, Gómez capped off a superb evening with his first goal for his new club when he tucked his left-footed strike off the left post and into the back of the net. Savarino was warranted with the assist after finding Gómez from the left wing.

With the assist, Savarino became the second-fastest Real Salt Lake player to reach the 30 goals and 30 assist mark doing so in 108 matches. Joao Plata accomplished the same feat in 104 matches.

Next Match

Real Salt Lake will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a U.S. Open Third-Round fixture against the Las Vegas Lights on Wednesday, April 26. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Andrés Gómez Scores First Goal With Real Salt Lake Against San Jose

Midfielder Andrés Gómez scored his first goal as a member of Real Salt Lake to extend his club's lead over the San Jose Earthquakes.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alex Jensen, Irv Roland Leave Jazz Coaching Staff

Alex Jensen and Irv Roland won't be a part of the Utah Jazz coaching staff next season after spending one season under Will Hardy.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Hit Three Straight Home Runs Against Reno Aces

Salt Lake Bees Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage and Kevin Padlo all got in on the home run action against the Reno Aces on Saturday.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL’s Jefferson Savarino Scores Third Goal Of Season Against Earthquakes

Forward Jefferson Savarino found the back of the net against the San Jose Earthquakes to give Real Salt Lake a lead in the second half.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jasper Löffelsend Lifts Real Salt Lake To Halftime Lead Over San Jose

Jasper Löffelsend scored his first goal of the 2023 MLS season to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 halftime lead over the San Jose Earthquakes.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Michael Amadio Scores In 2nd OT, Golden Knights Top Jets 5-4

Michael Amadio scored in the second overtime to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Real Salt Lake Impress At Home Against San Jose