NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts

Apr 23, 2023, 9:35 AM

Walst Disney World Resort...

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - MAY 27: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, First Order Stormtroopers appear at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort on May 27, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista. (Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

(Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Walt Disney World employee is facing a charge that he surreptitiously took a video up the skirt of a female customer, allegedly telling investigators he had done it more than 500 times over the past six years.

Jorge Diaz Vega, 26, worked at the Star Wars gift shop inside Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida until his recent arrest on one count of video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to court records filed by Orange County Sheriff’s detectives, Vega was spotted by a witness shooting a video up an 18-year-old woman’s skirt. She later told security officers she was not aware of Vega’s actions.

Detectives said that Vega volunteered during questioning that he takes the videos as a “guilty pleasure” and showed them multiple examples on his cellphone.

He was arrested on March 31 and released on $2,500 bail. Court records do not show if Vega has an attorney and a current phone number could not be located.

Disney World said Sunday that Vega doesn’t currently work for the company.

The sheriff’s office deferred until Monday to comment on whether investigators are pursuing more charges against Vega.

Both the sheriff’s office and Disney declined to say whether they are working to identify the other women who Vega allegedly took videos of.

