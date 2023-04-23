Where Could Former Utes End Up In 2023 NFL Draft?

KANSAS CITY – It is 2023 NFL Draft week, and some former Utah Utes have a chance to be picked up by one of 32 NFL teams, but where exactly could they go?

Dalton Kincaid has seen his Draft stock skyrocket in the lead up to April 27 with strong potential to go in the first round. Clark Phillips III has been a strong contender from the start with many seeing him being picked up between the second round and fourth rounds.

Braeden Daniels and Mohamoud Diabate have also emerged due to good performances at the NFL Combine and/or Pro Day as potential Ute Draftees, most likely in the later rounds.

Where Could Dalton Kincaid Go?

Right now, Kincaid’s name has been connected to a few different landing spots. One of the more consistent ones through this process has been the L.A. Chargers with analysts loving the idea of quarterback Justin Herbert and Kincaid working together. Chad Reuter and Dane Brugler have recently predicted Kincaid to the Chargers with the 21st pick.

However, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have recently envisioned Kincaid in the green and cheese of the Packers, becoming a weapon for the impending Jordan Love era in Green Bay with Aaron Rodger’s departure.

Finally, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a popular landing spot for Kincaid with Kyle Stackpole, Will Brinson and, Tankathon liking the idea of Dak Prescott and Utah’s former tight end working together in the NFL.

Where Could Clark Phillips III Go?

Could CPIII be staying close to home? If you ask Chris Trapasso and Tankathon, the answer is yes. Both analysts have the talented former Utah cornerback going to the Denver Broncos. Trapasso believes CPIII will go in the second round while Tankathon sees him as a third-round pick for Denver.

Enjoyed my conversation with Utah CB Clark Phillips, who said he’s THE top corner in this year’s draft class. He had a fantastic college career & is confident about his game translating to the next level. Check out our interview👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/qxcqvnwhpZ — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) March 24, 2023

Some other possible landing spots include New England in the third round according to Dane Brugler and the New York Jets in round two according to Josh Edwards.

Where Could Braeden Daniels Go?

There are a few spots NFL Draft analysts see Daniels going after putting on a strong performance at the NFL Combine to start the month of March.

Highest career PFF grades among draft eligible OTs💪 pic.twitter.com/8xCYJ5yzJc — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 25, 2023

Josh Edwards sees Daniels going in the third round to the Philadelphia Eagles while Chad Reuter thinks Daniels is a fourth-round selection for the Buffalo Bills. Ryan Wilson also believes Daniels is a fourth-round talent but has him going to the Atlanta Falcons rather than the Bills.

Where Could Mohamoud Diabate Go?

Diabate was considered the most impressive prospect outside of the known prospects at Utah’s Pro Day at the end of March. His athleticism really shined in drills and that has earned him some Draft buzz.

Mohamoud Diabate is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.09 RAS out of a possible 10.00 after his pro day. This ranked 229 out of 2497 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/e9HR3674lL #RAS pic.twitter.com/Wv493G8DDq — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 25, 2023

The highest anyone thinks Diabate may go is the fourth round to the Las Vegas Raiders according to Chris Trapasso. Chad Reuter and Josh Edwards both predict Diabate as a sixth-round pick with Reuter liking him with the New York Jets and Edwards the Jacksonville Jaguars.

