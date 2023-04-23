Where Will Siaki Ika, Cameron Latu, Noah Sewell Land In NFL Draft?

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and multiple players with ties to the state of Utah are projected to be selected during the event.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place at the Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

The group of local players expected to be drafted includes a trio of athletes that played high school football locally but played for colleges outside of the Beehive State.

Here are my projected landing spots for former local standouts Siaki Ika, Cameron Latu, and Noah Sewell:

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – East High School (Baylor)

Possible Landing Spots:

Arizona Cardinals Round 2: No. 34 Round 3: Nos. 66, 96

Detroit Lions Round 2: Nos. 48, 55 (from Vikings) Round 3: No. 81

Chicago Bears Round 2: Nos. 53 (from Ravens), 61 (from 49ers through Panthers) Round 3: No. 64

New Orleans Saints Round 2: No. 40 Round 3: No. 71



The Cardinals, Lions, Bears, and Saints all need help on their defensive lines. Ika is a powerful player that would be a great fit for any of these franchises. The former East High standout has been compared to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Vita Vea. It would be fun to see Ika join former Utah Utes great Leki Fotu on Arizona’s defensive line. I believe Ika will be a Day 2 pick in the second or third round.

About Siaki Ika

Before his time as a star college football player, Ika attended high school at East in Salt Lake City and was a standout for the Leopards’ football team.

After his time at East, Ika decided to play college ball for the LSU Tigers. He chose LSU over offers from local programs in BYU and Utah. During his time in Louisiana, the former Leopard helped the Tigers win the 2019 national title. Ika played at LSU for two seasons before transferring to Baylor ahead of the 2021 campaign. In two seasons at LSU, Ika posted 23 total tackles, nine solo tackles, and one sack.

Last season, the defensive tackle had 23 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, and two pass breakups.

Siaki Ika completely BLOWS UP this play so, so fast pic.twitter.com/TgMK16azGh — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 17, 2022

Ika played in the Peach Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and national championship during his time at LSU and Baylor. Ika was honored as first-team All-Big 12 in each of his two years with the Bears.

During his college career, Ika recorded 70 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, five sacks, and three pass breakups.

Cameron Latu – Tight End – Olympus High School (Alabama)

Possible Landing Spots:

Green Bay Packers Round 4: No. 116 Round 5: Nos. 149, 170 Round 7: Nos. 232, 235 (from Lions through Rams), 242 (from Jaguars), 256

Cincinnati Bengals Round 4: No. 131 Round 5: No. 163 Round 6: No. 206 Round 7: No. 246

New Orleans Saints Round 4: No. 115 Round 5: Nos. 146, 165 (from Eagles) Round 7: Nos. 227, 257



The 2023 NFL Draft class is stacked with talented tight ends, including former Olympus standout Cam Latu. The Packers, Bengals, and Saints could all look to select a tight end, like former Utes star Dalton Kincaid, with their first round picks. However, I think Latu would be a great value pick for any of these teams on Day 3 of the draft.

About Cameron Latu

The Chrisholm, Minnesota native moved to Salt Lake City in 2013. He went to Olympus High and had a standout prep career with the Titans. In 2018, Latu began attending the University of Alabama. He redshirted his true freshman season and played on special teams the following season.

In 2021, Latu had a breakout season for the Crimson Tide with eight touchdowns. He finished his career at Alabama with 56 receptions for 787 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former Titans standout was unable to participate in workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine due to injury. Latu reportedly suffered a hamstring tweak prior to the start of the Combine workouts.

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Orem High School (Oregon)

Possible Landing Spots:

Buffalo Bills Round 2: No. 59 Round 3: No. 91 Round 4: No. 130 Round 5: No. 137 (from Cardinals)

Cleveland Browns Round 3: Nos. 74 (from Jets), 98 Round 4: Nos. 111, 126 (from Vikings) Round 5: Nos. 140 (from Rams), 142

Detroit Lions Round 2: Nos. 48, 55 (from Vikings) Round 3: No. 81 Round 5: Nos. 152, 159 (from Jaguars through Falcons)



The Bills, Browns, and Lions will likely look to add an inside linebacker to their roster during the draft. A versatile athletic player like Sewell would be a great addition to any of these organizations. The Bills are an intriguing landing spot for Sewell as they are a contender in the AFC. However, my favorite spot for Sewell is in Detroit. How cool would it be to see Sewell team up with his big brother, Penei, who plays on the Lions’ offensive line? I think Sewell is a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.

About Noah Sewell

After a standout high school career at Orem High, Sewell followed his older brother, Penei, to the University of Oregon. Sewell played for the Ducks from 2020-22.

After his first season in Eugene, the linebacker earned Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors. In 2021, Sewell was first-team All-Pac-12.

What a stop by @B1essah 😤@oregonfootball forces Ohio State into their second turnover on downs in the first half pic.twitter.com/D46Sp9aZ7f — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 11, 2021

As a sophomore in 2022, Sewell was a member of the conference’s second team.

Last season, Sewell had 55 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, three pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. During his three seasons at Oregon, he recorded 213 total tackles, 102 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Sewell helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 in 2020 and reach the title game again in 2021.

The linebacker declared for the NFL Draft in December 2022.

2023 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft will be televised on NFL Network and ESPN.

