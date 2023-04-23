Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Weber State OL Jake Eichorn Commits To BYU Football

Apr 23, 2023, 3:02 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Weber State Wildcats offensive lineman Jake Eichorn announced his commitment to join the BYU football program.

Jake Eichorn commits to Cougars

Eichorn shared his decision via social media on Sunday, April 23.

“Proud @BYUfootball,” the former Wildcat posted on Twitter.

Eichorn has three years left of collegiate eligibility.

The Beaver, Utah native followed former Weber State head coach Jay Hill to Provo. Hill became BYU’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator and this offseason after serving as Weber State’s head coach from 2014-22.

Prior to the start of his college career, the former Beaver High School standout helped the Beavers win back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020.

Eichorn was one of the best high school football players in the state of Utah and signed with Weber State in December 2020. The offensive lineman sat out his first season with the Wildcats in 2021.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Eichorn played in 12 games, including multiple starts. He helped the Wildcats reach the FCS postseason and a 10-3 record.

BYU Football

Eichorn is the second addition to BYU’s offensive line via the NCAA’s transfer portal in the past week. On April 17, former Oklahoma State lineman Caleb Etienne announced his commitment to join the Cougars.

RELATED: BYU Lands Big 12 Starter Caleb Etienne From Transfer Portal

Last season, BYU finished with an 8-5 record in its final schedule as an FBS Independent. 2023 will be BYU’s first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Cougars are slated to open their 2023 campaign at home against Sam Houston on Saturday, September 1.

Weber State Football

Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.

Following Hill’s departure to BYU after the season, Mickey Mental was hired as Weber State’s head coach.

