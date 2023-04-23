ACCIDENTS & INJURIES
Skier killed in a collision with snowboarder at Snowbasin Resort
Apr 23, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm
(KSL TV)
HUNTSVILLE, Utah — An elderly man died after they collided with another person while skiing at the Snowbasin Resort Sunday.
According to resort officials, the ski patrol responded to the accident and began first aid to the unresponsive 82-year-old man.
Weber County Fire’s David Reed told KSL that the snowboarder who collided with the elderly man was not at fault and was likely just a simple accident that led to a medical condition.
“The Snowbasin team is heartbroken by this loss and offers their deepest condolences to the guest’s family and all involved,” reads the resort’s press release.
