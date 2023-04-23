Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Skier killed in a collision with snowboarder at Snowbasin Resort

Apr 23, 2023, 3:58 PM | Updated: 5:49 pm

FILE (KSL TV)...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — An elderly man died after they collided with another person while skiing at the Snowbasin Resort Sunday.

According to resort officials, the ski patrol responded to the accident and began first aid to the unresponsive 82-year-old man.

Weber County Fire’s David Reed told KSL that the snowboarder who collided with the elderly man was not at fault and was likely just a simple accident that led to a medical condition.

“The Snowbasin team is heartbroken by this loss and offers their deepest condolences to the guest’s family and all involved,” reads the resort’s press release.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Injuries

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "...

Rebekah Riess and Michelle Watson

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show Saturday night.

20 hours ago

Neighbors helping those effected by the Draper landslide (KSLTV)...

Ayanna Likens

Draper community helps neighboring landslide homes evacuate

The Draper community came together Saturday after a neighborhood was rocked by an overnight landslide that destroyed two homes.

2 days ago

The barn on fire as fire crews arrived. (Weber Fire District)...

Michael Houck

Weber County barn roof partially collapses in fire

First responders extinguished a fire that engulfed a barn near HWY 39 Friday night. 

2 days ago

(Ashley Moser/KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis and Ashley Moser

Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside

A pair of homes in a Draper neighborhood were destroyed after the hillside they were built on gave way overnight, leading to the evacuation of nearby houses.

2 days ago

Layton landslide home...

Ashley Moser and Shelby Lofton

Family heartbroken as home crumbles in Layton landslide

Warming temperatures have caused more problems for Utah neighborhoods including a Layton home that was evacuated because of another mudslide.

4 days ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah trooper who hit wrong-way driver to stop him says he acted instinctively

Chad McCoy wasn't aware there was a wrong-way driver nearby until he saw the pickup truck coming right at him.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Skier killed in a collision with snowboarder at Snowbasin Resort