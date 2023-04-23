Close
KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: BYU Forward, WCC DPOY Lauren Gustin Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 23, 2023, 6:06 PM

PROVO, Utah – According to reports, junior Brigham Young forward Lauren Gustin has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal.

The move was reported by several outlets on social media Sunday, April 23.

In her first season under BYU head coach Amber Whiting, Gustin was relentless on the defensive end and as a rebounder. The 6’1 forward out of Salem Hills set the Cougar’s single-season rebounding record on her way to 552 total boards.

Gustin was named the West Coast Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year along with San Diego’s Ayanna Khalfani in March. She finished with 23 steals and 16 blocks to go with her record-setting performance on the glass.

RELATED: BYU’s Lauren Gustin Earns WCC Defensive Player Of The Year

She helped lead BYU to a disappointing 16-17 record and first round loss to Rice in the WNIT postseason tournament.

About Lauren Gustin

Gustin was a four-time All-state performer at Salem HS, winning Utah 4A state championships in 2017 & 2018. Gustin was earned recognition as Utah’s 2018 Ms. Basketball and was named the 2018 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year.

After spending one semester at the University of Idaho, Gustin transferred to Salt Lake Community College. In one season with the Bruins, Gustin earned NCJAA All-America Honorable Mention, averaging 19.1 points and 13.1 rebounds per game.

Following her single season in Salt Lake, Gustin transferred to BYU for the 2020-21 season. Gustin was an AP All-America Honorable Mention in her first year with the Cougars before breaking out this past year.

RELATED: BYU Star Lauren Gustin Sets Single-Season Record For Rebounds

“Lauren is an amazing player and an even better person,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “She gives everything she has each time she steps on the court and has a motor that won’t quit. She is a great example of what happens when you work hard.”

Besides being named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the WCC, Gustin also earned All-WCC First Team recognition.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

