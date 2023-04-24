Convicted felon booked for pulling out a firearm during vehicle robbery

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A convicted felon was arrested for allegedly threatening a gas station with a handgun after stealing a customer’s dirt bike Saturday night.

Calvin Leroy Moore, 46, was booked into the Davis County Jail for third-degree charge felony of aggravated assault, third-degree felony failure to respond to office signal to stop, second-degree felony transaction of a firearm by a class one restricted person, first-degree felony of aggravated robbery, and a misdemeanor charge of threatening the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight according to the affidavit.

The victim drove their dirt bike to a gas station on 3427 S Orchard Dr in North Salt Lake, Utah. As the victim got a soda inside the store, Moore and an unidentified man and woman began to steal the victim’s bike.

“While inside, a white Dodge Avenger… pulled up to the same station,” according to the affidavit. “(The) unidentified white male exited the rear passenger seat… and immediately mounted the dirt bike and tried to start/steal it.”

The victim noticed someone on his bike, exited the gas station, and confronted the unidentified man. The two began to fight physically, leaving the victim with multiple injuries on his face and body.

According to the affidavit, Moore got out of the white Dodge Avenger’s driver seat, removed a black handgun from his hip holster, and pointed it at the victim. The victim and the unidentified man stopped their fight.

Moore then went inside the gas station and threatened to kill everyone inside.

“Moore, the unidentified male, and female left the scene in the Dodge, but not before Moore swerved his vehicle to hit the victim, who had pulled out his cell phone to record the vehicle and the license plate,” stated the affidavit.

The affidavit did not state whether the suspects took the victim’s dirt bike.

Early Sunday morning, Moore was seen by local police leaving his Bountiful home in the white Dodge Avenger.

According to the affidavit, police attempted a traffic stop, but Moore fled, leading to a high-speed pursuit where police spiked his car tires. The suspect then fled on foot and was arrested without further incident after being found in the backyard of another Bountiful home.

The affidavit noted that Moore had spent over a decade in prison for previous aggravated felony offenses and he was “a danger to society.”