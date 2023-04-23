2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

LOGAN, Utah – Blake Anderson will enter his third season at the helm of the Utah State Aggies football program looking for the school’s third consecutive bowl appearance.

USU overcame a slow start to the 2022 campaign to finish 6-7, advancing to the First Responders Bowl where they lost 38-10 against the Memphis Tigers.

After completing their spring schedule over the weekend, the next time the Aggies get together as a team, it will be in preparation for their Saturday, September 2 season opener against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

USU will play a 12-game regular season with eight Mountain West matchups and four non-conference games. The Aggies schedule is evenly split with six road games and six games being played on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.

Utah State Aggies 2023 Schedule

September 2 | at Iowa Hawkeyes (Non-conference)

Location: Iowa City, IA

Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: 0-2

Last meeting: September 21, 2002 – Iowa 48, Utah State 7 in Iowa City

September 9 | vs. Idaho State Bengals (Non-conference)

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU leads 18-2

Last meeting: September 7, 2017 – Utah State 51, Idaho State 13 in Logan

September 16 | @ Air Force Falcons

Location: Air Force Academy, Colorado

Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: Air Force leads 5-6

Last meeting: October 8, 2022 – Utah State 34, Air Force 27 in Logan

September 23 | vs. James Madison Dukes (Non-conference)

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: First meeting

September 30 | at UConn Huskies (Non-conference)

Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Stadium: Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU leads 2-0

Last meeting: August 27, 2022 – Utah State 31, UConn 20 in Logan

October 7 | vs. Colorado State Rams

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 37-39-2

Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Utah State 17, Colorado State 13 in Fort Collins

October 14 | vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 13-18-1

Last meeting: November 14, 2020 – Fresno State 35, Utah State 16 in Logan

October 21 | @ San Jose State Spartans

Location: San Jose, California

Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: Tied 20-20-1

Last meeting: November 19, 2022 – Utah State 35, San Jose State 31 in Logan

November 4 | @ San Diego State Aztecs

Location: San Diego, California

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 3-13

Last meeting: December 4, 2021 – Utah State 46, San Diego State 13 in MW Championship Game

November 11 | vs. Nevada Wolfpack

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 7-19

Last meeting: November 5, 2020 – Nevada 34, Utah State 9 in Reno

November 18 | vs. Boise State Broncos

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 5-22

Last meeting: November 25, 2022 – Boise State 42, Utah State 23 in Boise

November 25 | @ New Mexico Lobos

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Stadium: University Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU leads 16-13

Last meeting: November 5, 2022 – Utah State 27, New Mexico 10 in Logan

