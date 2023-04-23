2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Close
LOGAN, Utah – Blake Anderson will enter his third season at the helm of the Utah State Aggies football program looking for the school’s third consecutive bowl appearance.

USU overcame a slow start to the 2022 campaign to finish 6-7, advancing to the First Responders Bowl where they lost 38-10 against the Memphis Tigers.

After completing their spring schedule over the weekend, the next time the Aggies get together as a team, it will be in preparation for their Saturday, September 2 season opener against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

USU will play a 12-game regular season with eight Mountain West matchups and four non-conference games. The Aggies schedule is evenly split with six road games and six games being played on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.

RELATED: Spring Practice Gets Underway As Utah State Prepares For 2023 Season

Utah State Aggies 2023 Schedule

September 2 | at Iowa Hawkeyes (Non-conference)

Location: Iowa City, IA

Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: 0-2

Last meeting: September 21, 2002 – Iowa 48, Utah State 7 in Iowa City

September 9 | vs. Idaho State Bengals (Non-conference)

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU leads 18-2

Last meeting: September 7, 2017 – Utah State 51, Idaho State 13 in Logan

RELATED: Josh Davis: CPR By Utah State Football Staff ‘Saved My Life’

September 16 | @ Air Force Falcons

Location: Air Force Academy, Colorado

Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: Air Force leads 5-6

Last meeting: October 8, 2022 – Utah State 34, Air Force 27 in Logan

September 23 | vs. James Madison Dukes (Non-conference)

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: First meeting

September 30 | at UConn Huskies (Non-conference)

Location: Storrs, Connecticut

Stadium: Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU leads 2-0

Last meeting: August 27, 2022 – Utah State 31, UConn 20 in Logan

October 7 | vs. Colorado State Rams

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 37-39-2

Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Utah State 17, Colorado State 13 in Fort Collins

October 14 | vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 13-18-1

Last meeting: November 14, 2020 – Fresno State 35, Utah State 16 in Logan

October 21 | @ San Jose State Spartans

Location: San Jose, California

Stadium: CEFCU Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: Tied 20-20-1

Last meeting: November 19, 2022 – Utah State 35, San Jose State 31 in Logan

November 4 | @ San Diego State Aztecs

Location: San Diego, California

Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 3-13

Last meeting:  December 4, 2021 – Utah State 46, San Diego State 13 in MW Championship Game

November 11 | vs. Nevada Wolfpack

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 7-19

Last meeting: November 5, 2020 – Nevada 34, Utah State 9 in Reno

November 18 | vs. Boise State Broncos

Location: Logan, Utah

Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU trails 5-22

Last meeting: November 25, 2022 – Boise State 42, Utah State 23 in Boise

November 25 | @ New Mexico Lobos

Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Stadium: University Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD

Radio: KSL Sports Zone

Series history: USU leads 16-13

Last meeting: November 5, 2022 – Utah State 27, New Mexico 10 in Logan

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

