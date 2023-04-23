KSLSPORTS FEED
2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule
Apr 23, 2023, 6:53 PM
LOGAN, Utah – Blake Anderson will enter his third season at the helm of the Utah State Aggies football program looking for the school’s third consecutive bowl appearance.
USU overcame a slow start to the 2022 campaign to finish 6-7, advancing to the First Responders Bowl where they lost 38-10 against the Memphis Tigers.
⚠️ 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 ⚠️#AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/dU0pcwfbLu
— USU Football (@USUFootball) March 2, 2023
After completing their spring schedule over the weekend, the next time the Aggies get together as a team, it will be in preparation for their Saturday, September 2 season opener against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
USU will play a 12-game regular season with eight Mountain West matchups and four non-conference games. The Aggies schedule is evenly split with six road games and six games being played on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, UT.
Utah State Aggies 2023 Schedule
September 2 | at Iowa Hawkeyes (Non-conference)
Location: Iowa City, IA
Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: 0-2
Last meeting: September 21, 2002 – Iowa 48, Utah State 7 in Iowa City
September 9 | vs. Idaho State Bengals (Non-conference)
Location: Logan, Utah
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU leads 18-2
Last meeting: September 7, 2017 – Utah State 51, Idaho State 13 in Logan
September 16 | @ Air Force Falcons
Location: Air Force Academy, Colorado
Stadium: Falcon Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: Air Force leads 5-6
Last meeting: October 8, 2022 – Utah State 34, Air Force 27 in Logan
September 23 | vs. James Madison Dukes (Non-conference)
Location: Logan, Utah
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: First meeting
September 30 | at UConn Huskies (Non-conference)
Location: Storrs, Connecticut
Stadium: Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU leads 2-0
Last meeting: August 27, 2022 – Utah State 31, UConn 20 in Logan
October 7 | vs. Colorado State Rams
Location: Logan, Utah
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU trails 37-39-2
Last meeting: October 15, 2022 – Utah State 17, Colorado State 13 in Fort Collins
October 14 | vs. Fresno State Bulldogs
Location: Logan, Utah
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU trails 13-18-1
Last meeting: November 14, 2020 – Fresno State 35, Utah State 16 in Logan
October 21 | @ San Jose State Spartans
Location: San Jose, California
Stadium: CEFCU Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: Tied 20-20-1
Last meeting: November 19, 2022 – Utah State 35, San Jose State 31 in Logan
November 4 | @ San Diego State Aztecs
Location: San Diego, California
Stadium: Snapdragon Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU trails 3-13
Last meeting: December 4, 2021 – Utah State 46, San Diego State 13 in MW Championship Game
November 11 | vs. Nevada Wolfpack
Location: Logan, Utah
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU trails 7-19
Last meeting: November 5, 2020 – Nevada 34, Utah State 9 in Reno
November 18 | vs. Boise State Broncos
Location: Logan, Utah
Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU trails 5-22
Last meeting: November 25, 2022 – Boise State 42, Utah State 23 in Boise
November 25 | @ New Mexico Lobos
Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Stadium: University Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD
Radio: KSL Sports Zone
Series history: USU leads 16-13
Last meeting: November 5, 2022 – Utah State 27, New Mexico 10 in Logan
