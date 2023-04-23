Close
Former Utah State Guards Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga Join Ryan Odom At VCU

Apr 23, 2023, 8:02 PM

BY


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – After entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, former Utah State basketball players Max Shulga & Sean Bairstow will reunite with former coach Ryan Odom at VCU.

VCU announced the signings on Sunday, April 23.

Bairstow and Shulga each announced via Instagram that they had entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, April 3.

RELATED: Utah State Guards Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga Enter Transfer Portal

Shulga played 90 games, starting 37 for Utah State since joining the program in the summer of 2020.  In 35 starts during the 2022-23 season, Shulga averaged 11.9 points, four assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game.

As a senior, Bairstow averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while starting all 35 contests. He played in 117 games, starting 54 during his Utah State career.

Danny Sprinkle Replaces Ryan Odom

Utah State introduced Danny Sprinkle as the 21st head coach in program history on Monday, April 10.

“We threw everything at getting this right,” interim AD Bovee said after learning that Ryan Odom would be leaving the program to take the same position at VCU. “It was important for me to find the right person that had a vision but could also execute that vision at this place, which is a little unique.”

“There are expectations here and I accept that responsibility,” Sprinkle said. “That’s what I’m about. That’s why I’m here. We’ll continue to cultivate and enhance the culture and the atmosphere that’s been here.”

RELATED: Utah State Names Danny Sprinkle New Men’s Basketball Head Coach

“From Jaycee Carroll and Spencer Nelson back to Desmond Penigar,” Sprinkle said citing former Aggie greats. “It’s awesome to go through the history and tradition of this place. I’m excited to represent all of you guys.”

Sprinkle Meets With Returning Players

Before talking with the media and members of the community, Sprinkle had the chance to meet with USU’s returning players.

“I know there’s a lot of uncertainty up in the air, just all sorts of stuff going on,” Sprinkle said. “I appreciate the stance you guys have taken being locked into Utah State. That’s going to be important. It’s going to be a lot of work and trust me, I’m committed to that.”

“We’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder. You have to at this level and this league. To get where we want to get to, it ain’t easy. You’ve got to be a tough son of a gun.”

“When you’re working in the weight room. When you’re on campus, when you’re in the community, we’re gonna represent you guys well,” Sprinkle committed. “We’ll represent every former player that ever put on the blue and white jersey. We’re going to do it the right way, with integrity and passion. We’re gonna play with a chip on our shoulder because that’s what Utah State and Cache Valley are all about. It’s a blue-collar community, we’re a blue-collar team.”

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

