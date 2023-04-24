Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

GOP leader, who voted to expel ‘Tennessee Three,’ resigns after report of workplace harassment

Apr 23, 2023, 9:00 PM

Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell, in a session inside the House Chambers at the Tennessee State Capi...

Republican Rep. Scotty Campbell, in a session inside the House Chambers at the Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville on Thursday. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP/FILE)

(Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP/FILE)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Tennessee House Representative Scotty Campbell resigned from his seat Thursday following a report that he violated the General Assembly policy on workplace discrimination and harassment, according to a subcommittee’s memorandum and a copy of the Republican’s resignation letter.

“Based on the completed staff investigation, the Ethics Subcommittee finds that Representative Campbell violated the Policy” against workplace discrimination and harassment, the memorandum from the workplace discrimination and harassment subcommittee states.

“I had consensual adult conversations with two adults off property,” Campbell told CNN affiliate WTVF when asked about the interactions. “I did not know that a workplace policy can be enforced when you’re not at work.”

According to the letter, Campbell resigned from the Tennessee House of Representatives “effective immediately” at 2:18 p.m. on Thursday.

Campbell had been part of the April 6 vote to expel Democratic lawmakers who had led a gun reform protest in the chamber a week earlier. When asked about his votes to expel the “Tennessee Three,” Campbell told WTVF, “they broke the house rules of decorum.”

Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again

The “Tennessee Three” refers to Democratic state House Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson and Gloria Johnson, who underwent the rare process of an expulsion vote. They protested days after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville left six dead, including three adults and three 9-year-old students.

Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both young, Black Democrats who represent Districts 52 and 86 respectively, were ousted from the GOP-dominated chamber. Johnson, who is White, survived the vote and held on to her District 90 seat.

Jones and Pearson returned to the Tennessee House after they were reappointed through unanimous votes by local officials in their respective districts.

CNN has requested comment from the Tennessee House Ethics Committee and Campbell.

The subcommittee said in its memo that it “is committed to protecting members, employees, and visitors by providing an environment free of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation. Discrimination and harassment in any form will not be tolerated.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

The US embassy in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum is pictured. President Joe Biden on April 22 sai...

Jennifer Hansler, Kylie Atwood, Haley Britzky and Oren Liebermann

US has evacuated American diplomatic personnel from Sudan

President Joe Biden on Saturday said that US government personnel had been evacuated from Sudan.

1 day ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits between her attorneys at her jury trial in Boise, Idaho on April 14. (Lisa...

Emily Ashcraft

A look at some key testimony from 2nd week of Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial

A look back at some of the key testimony from the second week of the high-profile Boise murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

1 day ago

LARKSPUR, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: A store closing sign is posted on the front door of a closed Be...

Anne D'Innocenzio

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond, one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets, filed for bankruptcy protection.

1 day ago

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "...

Rebekah Riess and Michelle Watson

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland’s ‘Fantasmic’ show

Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!” show Saturday night.

1 day ago

Migrants start walking north on their way to Mexico City from Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sun...

Edgar H. Clemente

3,000 migrants begin walk north from southern Mexico

Around 3,000 migrants have begun what they call a mass protest procession through southern Mexico to demand the end of detention centers.

1 day ago

SUN VALLEY, IDAHO - JULY 06: CEO of NBC Jeff Shell arrives for the Allen & Company Sun Valley C...

Associated Press

NBCUniversal CEO Shell departs over ‘inappropriate conduct’

The chief executive of NBCUniversal is departing the company after an investigation into inappropriate conduct, Comcast announced Sunday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

GOP leader, who voted to expel ‘Tennessee Three,’ resigns after report of workplace harassment