KSLSPORTS FEED
Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week 10 Recap, Playoffs Set
Apr 23, 2023, 9:41 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 XFL regular season is over and the playoff field has been finalized. Here is how the local players performed during the 10th week of the 2023 XFL season:
Locals Players in the XFL
Former Utah Utes
Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (9-1)
The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, and two tackles for loss in D.C.’s 29-28 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 22.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Sea Dragons in the North Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+
🤘⬇️#DefendDC | #XFL2023 pic.twitter.com/7C42AU581D
— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) April 22, 2023
Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-8)
The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Vegas’ 28-9 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from XFL Playoff contention
#FangGang it was real.
As always, thanks for rocking with us. pic.twitter.com/pOaZeJffGs
— Vegas Vipers (@XFLVipers) April 24, 2023
Former BYU Cougars
Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-6)
The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Arlington’s 25-9 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 23.
Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks in the South Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+
Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3)
The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the Vegas Vipers, 28-9, on Sunday, April 23.
Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders in the North Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+
🔜 #XFL2023 North Division Championship Game 🔥🐉 pic.twitter.com/mXPJEqflYM
— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) April 24, 2023
Former Utah State Aggies
Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3)
The former Utah State kicker was 0/2 on field goals in Seattle’s 28-9 win over the Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23.
Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders in the North Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+
ABSOLUTELY SPEECHLESS #XFL2023 | #BreatheFire pic.twitter.com/ey7UErCu4S
— Seattle Sea Dragons (@XFLSeaDragons) April 24, 2023
Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-8)
The former Utah State defensive back had five total tackles and one solo tackle in Vegas’ 28-9 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23.
Next Game: None – Eliminated from XFL Playoff contention
2023 XFL Teams
North Division
South Division
About the XFL
In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.
In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.
After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Draper homes evacuated after two houses collapse, slide down hillside (pageviews: 26817)
- Family heartbroken as home crumbles in Layton landslide (pageviews: 22231)
- Vandalism to Utah lawmaker's home brings condemnation from across political spectrum (pageviews: 10510)
- Maverik to buy Midwest convenience store chain Kum & Go (pageviews: 9653)
- Kaysville residents angered by city's response to flooding (pageviews: 7658)
- Get Gephardt: Utahns say they’re out thousands after South Jordan travel company cancels overseas tours (pageviews: 7121)
- Swig celebrates 50th store opening with 50-cent drinks at all locations (pageviews: 6709)