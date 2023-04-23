Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week 10 Recap, Playoffs Set

Apr 23, 2023, 9:41 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 XFL regular season is over and the playoff field has been finalized. Here is how the local players performed during the 10th week of the 2023 XFL season:

Locals Players in the XFL

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders (9-1)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, and two tackles for loss in D.C.’s 29-28 win over the San Antonio Brahmas on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Sea Dragons in the North Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – Vegas Vipers (2-8)

The former Utah linebacker had one tackle in Vegas’ 28-9 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from XFL Playoff contention

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Lineman – Arlington Renegades (4-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman had one tackle in Arlington’s 25-9 loss to the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: @ Houston Roughnecks in the South Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

Tejan Koroma – Offensive Lineman – Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3)

The former BYU center and the Sea Dragons beat the Vegas Vipers, 28-9, on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders in the North Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Former Utah State Aggies

Dominik Eberle – Kicker – Seattle Sea Dragons (7-3)

The former Utah State kicker was 0/2 on field goals in Seattle’s 28-9 win over the Vegas Vipers on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: @ D.C. Defenders in the North Division Championship of the XFL Playoffs on Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN/ESPN+

Marwin Evans – Defensive Back – Vegas Vipers (2-8)

The former Utah State defensive back had five total tackles and one solo tackle in Vegas’ 28-9 loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: None – Eliminated from XFL Playoff contention

2023 XFL Teams

RELATED STORIES

North Division

South Division

About the XFL

In April 2020, the XFL suspended league operations and terminated its employees amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 12 former college football players from the state of Utah were on active 52-man rosters in the eight-team league. Along with the 12 players, former BYU and Utah offensive coordinator Norm Chow was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

In 2019, another football league, the American Alliance of Football, folded before the completion of its inaugural season.

After the XFL suspended operations, new ownership purchased the league. The group is led by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Unlike the current edition of the USFL, which will start its second season in 2023, the XFL has partnered with the NFL.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Two Recap

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the opening week of the 2023 USFL season.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah State Guards Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga Join Ryan Odom At VCU

Former Utah State basketball players Max Shulga & Sean Bairstow will reunite with former coach Ryan Odom at VCU.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Blake Anderson enters his third year leading the Utah State football program, looking for the school's third consecutive bowl appearance.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: BYU Forward, WCC DPOY Lauren Gustin Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to reports, junior Brigham Young forward Lauren Gustin has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bees Bullets: Salt Lake Bees Offensive Struggles Lead To Eighth Loss In Nine Games

Back-to-back-to-back Salt Lake Bees home runs helped the Bees prevent a six-game sweep at the hands of the Reno Aces.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Weber State OL Jake Eichorn Commits To BYU Football

Former Weber State Wildcats offensive lineman Jake Eichorn announced his commitment to join the BYU football program.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Locals In The XFL: 2023 Week 10 Recap, Playoffs Set