Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Two Recap

Apr 23, 2023, 9:49 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The USFL’s second season is underway. Here is how the local players performed during the second week of the 2023 USFL season:

Former Utah Utes

Brian Allen – Cornerback – Birmingham Stallions* (2-0)

The former Utah defensive back had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Birmingham’s 42-2 win over the Memphis Showboats on Sunday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Bamidele Olaseni – Offensive Lineman – Houston Gamblers (0-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Gamblers suffered a 38-31 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Gamblers (0-2)

The former Utah running back had 18 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown in Houston’s 38-31 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Josh Nurse – Cornerback – Memphis Showboats (0-2)

The former Utah defensive back and the Showboats suffered a 42-2 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 22.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Viane Moala – Defensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats (0-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman had two total tackles, one solo tackle, and 0.5 sacks in Memphis’ 42-2 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 22.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers (2-0)

The former Utah defensive back had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one interception, and a pass breakup in Michigan’s 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: vs. New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Lo Falemaka – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (2-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Houston Gamblers, 38-3, on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Lineman – New Orleans Breakers (2-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Breakers beat the Houston Gamblers, 38-3, on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: @ Birmingham Stallions on Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Troy Williams – Quarterback – Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2)

The former Utah quarterback was 11/16 passing for 70 yards in Pittsburgh’s 20-3 loss to the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 23. Williams also had two carries for 13 yards.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, April 30 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former BYU Cougars

Dayan Lake – Safety – Houston Gamblers (0-2)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle and a tackle for loss in Houston’s 38-31 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Troy Warner – Safety – Memphis Showboats (0-2)

The former BYU defensive back had five total tackles and three solo tackles in Memphis’ 42-2 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 22.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Corbin Kaufusi – Offensive Lineman – Memphis Showboats* (0-2)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Showboats suffered a 42-2 loss to the Birmingham Stallions on Sunday, April 22.

Next Game: @ Houston Gamblers on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Samson Nacua – Wide Receiver – Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2)

The former BYU wide receiver was targeted once in Pittsburgh’s 20-3 loss to the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, April 30 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Beau Tanner – Safety – Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2)

The former BYU defensive back and the Maulers suffered a 20-3 loss to the New Jersey Generals on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: @ Philadelphia Stars on Sunday, April 30 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Philadelphia Stars* (1-1)

The former Weber State defensive end had four total tackles and two solo tackles in Philadelphia’s 24-10 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 30 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Trey Hoskins – Defensive Back – Houston Gamblers (0-2)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Gamblers suffered a 38-31 loss to the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 29 at 5 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Kicker – New Jersey Generals* (1-1)

The former Southern Utah kicker punted three times with an average of 40.3 yards per kick in New Jersey’s 20-3 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: @ Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marquez Tucker – Offensive Lineman – Birmingham Stallions* (2-0)

The former Southern Utah offensive man and the Stallions the Memphis Showboats, 42-2, on Sunday, April 22.

Next Game: vs. New Orleans Breakers on Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. (MDT) on USA

Former High School Standouts

Gabriel Sewell Jr. – Linebacker – Philadelphia Stars (Desert Hills/Nevada)* (1-1)

The former Desert Hills standout had eight total tackles and three solo tackles in Philadelphia’s 24-10 loss to the Michigan Panthers on Sunday, April 23.

Next Game: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, April 30 at 10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

* returning player from the 2022 USFL season

About the USFL

2023 USFL Teams

**new franchise for the 2023 season – Memphis replaced the Tampa Bay Bandits (temporary hiatus)

The original edition of the USFL started in 1982. The league played three seasons before ceasing operations in 1986. The 18-team league faced competition from the National Football League (NFL).

In June 2021, the USFL announced it would return with an eight-team league in 2022. The league’s 2022 regular season schedule was played in only two locations in Birmingham, Alabama. The games were televised nationally on NBC or FOX.

The 2023 regular season games will be played in Detroit, Michigan, Canton, Ohio, Birmingham, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The USFL is the third major professional football league operating in the United States in 2023. In addition to the USFL and NFL, the twice-defunct XFL rebooted for a third time in February.

However, unlike the USFL, the 2023 edition of the XFL includes a partnership with the NFL. The XFL previously ceased its operations in 2001 and 2020. A year before the XFL’s second stint, another football league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF) ceased to operate.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Locals In The USFL: 2023 Week Two Recap