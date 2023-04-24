New wildfire threatening infrastructure in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — Crews have responded to a new wildfire that is threatening residents and infrastructure south of Fort Duchesne.

State wildfire officials said the Red Bridge Fire started Sunday on land managed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and has burned an estimated 460 acres. It was burning south of Fort Duchesne and north of the Duchesne River, according to firefighters.

No cause for the fire has been given.

The Utah National Guard said two Black Hawk helicopters, each with three-person crews, are being deployed to help fight the fire.

Two Black Hawk helicopters with firefighting water buckets and a three-member crew on each will assist in containing the Red Bridge Wildfire in Fort Duchesne, Utah. We stand ready to support firefighting efforts across the state. #UtahNationalGuard #WildfireFighters pic.twitter.com/tFdHifl5qG — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) April 24, 2023