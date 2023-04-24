How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and multiple local players are projected to be selected during the three-day event.

This year’s draft will take place at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Here’s how you can watch or listen as all of the selections are made:

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m (MDT)

Way To Watch:

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location

Television

NFL Network Comcast Xfinity – Channel 260 (SD), 698 & 1216 (HD) DirecTV – Channel 212 (SD/HD) Dish – Channel 154 (SD), 154, 5507 & 9426 (HD)

ESPN Comcast Xfinity – Channel 35 DirecTV – Channel 206 Dish – Channel 140

ABC

Streaming Services

Live streams of the 2022 NFL Draft are available after subscribing to a streaming service.

Mobile Devices

Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on mobile phone and tablet devices after logging in with a participating provider.

NFL App (iOS, Android) NFL+

NFL Network App (iOS, Android)

ESPN App (iOS, Android)

ABC App (iOS, Android)

Computers

Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on computers after logging in with a participating provider.

Connected Devices

Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on connected devices after logging in with a participating provider.

Xbox

PlayStation

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Chromecast with Google TV

Ways To Listen

Radio

700 AM

Mobile Devices

Live audio streams of the 2023 NFL Draft on mobile phone and tablet devices may require a subscription.

TuneIn App (iOS, Android)

ESPN App (iOS, Android)

SiriusXM App (iOS, Android) NFL Radio – Channel 88 ESPN Radio – Channel 80



Local Players To Watch

Multiple players from local high schools and universities are expected to hear their names called throughout the three-day NFL Draft or will sign free agent deals after the event.

Some of the players drafted might include:

Utah

Braeden Daniels

Mohamoud Diabate

Solomon Enis

R.J. Hubert

Dalton Kincaid

Logan Kendall

Clark Phillips III

Gabe Reid

Tavion Thomas

Jaylen Dixon

Stone Azarcon

BYU

Christopher Brooks

Lorenzo Fauatea

Blake Freeland

Jaren Hall

Kaleb Hayes

Houston Heimuli

Harris LaChance

Puka Nacua

Gunner Romney

Payton Wilgar

Utah State

Logan Bonner

Brian Cobbs

Hunter Reynolds

Calvin Tyler Jr.

Connor Coles

Chandler Dolphin

Alfred Edwards

Gurvan Hall Jr.

Justin McGriff

High School

Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)

Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)

Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)

