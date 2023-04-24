How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 NFL Draft

Close
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and multiple local players are projected to be selected during the three-day event.

This year’s draft will take place at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.

Here’s how you can watch or listen as all of the selections are made:

2022 NFL Draft Schedule

Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m (MDT)

Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m (MDT)

Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m (MDT)

Way To Watch:

Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location

Television

Streaming Services

Live streams of the 2022 NFL Draft are available after subscribing to a streaming service.

Mobile Devices

Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on mobile phone and tablet devices after logging in with a participating provider.

Computers

Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on computers after logging in with a participating provider.

Connected Devices

Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on connected devices after logging in with a participating provider.

  • Xbox
  • PlayStation
  • Roku
  • Apple TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • Android TV
  • Chromecast with Google TV

Ways To Listen

Radio

  • 700 AM

Mobile Devices

Live audio streams of the 2023 NFL Draft on mobile phone and tablet devices may require a subscription.

Local Players To Watch

Multiple players from local high schools and universities are expected to hear their names called throughout the three-day NFL Draft or will sign free agent deals after the event.

Some of the players drafted might include:

Utah

  • Braeden Daniels
  • Mohamoud Diabate
  • Solomon Enis
  • R.J. Hubert
  • Dalton Kincaid
  • Logan Kendall
  • Clark Phillips III
  • Gabe Reid
  • Tavion Thomas
  • Jaylen Dixon
  • Stone Azarcon

BYU

  • Christopher Brooks
  • Lorenzo Fauatea
  • Blake Freeland
  • Jaren Hall
  • Kaleb Hayes
  • Houston Heimuli
  • Harris LaChance
  • Puka Nacua
  • Gunner Romney
  • Payton Wilgar

Utah State

  • Logan Bonner
  • Brian Cobbs
  • Hunter Reynolds
  • Calvin Tyler Jr.
  • Connor Coles
  • Chandler Dolphin
  • Alfred Edwards
  • Gurvan Hall Jr.
  • Justin McGriff

High School

  • Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)
  • Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)
  • Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

