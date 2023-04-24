KSLSPORTS FEED
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To 2023 NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2023, 9:55 AM
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 2023 NFL Draft is almost here and multiple local players are projected to be selected during the three-day event.
This year’s draft will take place at Union Center in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27-29.
Here’s how you can watch or listen as all of the selections are made:
2022 NFL Draft Schedule
Round 1: Begins on Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 p.m (MDT)
Rounds 2-3: Begins on Friday, April 28 at 5:00 p.m (MDT)
Rounds 4-7: Begins on Saturday, April 29 at 10:00 a.m (MDT)
DRAFT WEEK 🗣️🗣️🗣️
— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2023
Way To Watch:
Channels based on Salt Lake City, Utah as location
Television
- NFL Network
- Comcast Xfinity – Channel 260 (SD), 698 & 1216 (HD)
- DirecTV – Channel 212 (SD/HD)
- Dish – Channel 154 (SD), 154, 5507 & 9426 (HD)
- ESPN
- Comcast Xfinity – Channel 35
- DirecTV – Channel 206
- Dish – Channel 140
- ABC
Streaming Services
Live streams of the 2022 NFL Draft are available after subscribing to a streaming service.
- NFL Network
- ESPN
- ABC
🗣 Picks are made in three days
📺: 2023 #NFLDraft — Starts Thursday at 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/LhTLmiWaES
— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2023
Mobile Devices
Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on mobile phone and tablet devices after logging in with a participating provider.
- NFL App (iOS, Android)
- NFL Network App (iOS, Android)
- ESPN App (iOS, Android)
- ABC App (iOS, Android)
Computers
Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on computers after logging in with a participating provider.
Connected Devices
Live streams of the 2023 NFL Draft are available on connected devices after logging in with a participating provider.
- Xbox
- PlayStation
- Roku
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android TV
- Chromecast with Google TV
👀 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1vdNowkwrY
— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2023
Ways To Listen
Radio
- 700 AM
Mobile Devices
Live audio streams of the 2023 NFL Draft on mobile phone and tablet devices may require a subscription.
- TuneIn App (iOS, Android)
- ESPN App (iOS, Android)
- SiriusXM App (iOS, Android)
- NFL Radio – Channel 88
- ESPN Radio – Channel 80
Local Players To Watch
Multiple players from local high schools and universities are expected to hear their names called throughout the three-day NFL Draft or will sign free agent deals after the event.
Some of the players drafted might include:
Utah
- Braeden Daniels
- Mohamoud Diabate
- Solomon Enis
- R.J. Hubert
- Dalton Kincaid
- Logan Kendall
- Clark Phillips III
- Gabe Reid
- Tavion Thomas
- Jaylen Dixon
- Stone Azarcon
BYU
- Christopher Brooks
- Lorenzo Fauatea
- Blake Freeland
- Jaren Hall
- Kaleb Hayes
- Houston Heimuli
- Harris LaChance
- Puka Nacua
- Gunner Romney
- Payton Wilgar
Utah State
- Logan Bonner
- Brian Cobbs
- Hunter Reynolds
- Calvin Tyler Jr.
- Connor Coles
- Chandler Dolphin
- Alfred Edwards
- Gurvan Hall Jr.
- Justin McGriff
High School
- Siaki Ika (East/Baylor)
- Cameron Latu (Olympus/Alabama)
- Noah Sewell (Orem/Oregon)
Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
