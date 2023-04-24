Close
CRIME

St. George convenience store employee charged with voyeurism of teen customer

Apr 24, 2023, 11:26 AM

BY


KSL.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A convenience store employee in St. George was charged Monday with using his cellphone to video record a teenage girl who was using the store’s restroom.

Friday night, a 17-year-old girl was in the bathroom at a Maverik store “when she noticed she was being recorded from a phone,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The girl grabbed the phone from the man and deleted the video, but was afraid to come out of the stall, believing that the person was still there, the affidavit states. The girl called police and when officers arrived, they discovered that the girl was still in the restroom.

Police reviewed store surveillance video and saw a man wearing a Maverik employee shirt enter the women’s restroom shortly after the girl, according to the affidavit. Police say the store manager called the employee’s phone number and confirmed the phone that the girl had taken was his.

Officers found the man and placed him under arrest. Lucas Antonio Gorgoglione, 20, of St. George, was charged in 5th District Court with sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and voyeurism by electronic equipment, a class A misdemeanor.

In 2021, Gorgoglione pleaded guilty to lewdness, a class B misdemeanor, for exposing himself to two girls under the age of 14 at a grocery store in Santa Clara, according to court records. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for 18 months.

