Salt Lake County groups work to combat child abuse during Child Abuse Prevention Month

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and local officials are working to stop child abuse.

On Monday, many hands were working together at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office to raise awareness and fight against child abuse in Salt Lake County.

They may all come from different backgrounds, but they all agree: Survivors deserve to be heard, and adults need to know what actions to take.

Salt Lake County’s DA office showed recent numbers that point to child abuse-related charges in Salt Lake County.

In 2023, domestic violence in the presence of a child through district court, that is, felonies and class A misdemeanors, resulted in 260 reported cases—the highest of any categories.

Following closely behind, domestic violence in the presence of a child through the justice court, that is, class B or Class misdemeanors, comes in at 252 charges.

Salt Lake County said they had filed 250 charges since 2019 through participation in the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Local organizations emphasized Salt Lake County is not immune to child abuse.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, Prevent Child Abuse Utah, and other brave speakers agreed after trauma from child abuse, if left unresolved, it can lead to a lifelong impact that manifests through generations.

Through coming together in support and opportunities for kids to be kids who are not defined by abuse, the message today: One child helped is worth it.

“They are not defined by their visible or hidden scars of their abuse,” said Salt Lake City Chief Mike Brown.

“What I felt before I told people might never be gone, but it’s getting so much better. Now, I don’t have to suffer alone,” said Ella, a child abuse survivor.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website .

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.