Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Salt Lake County groups work to combat child abuse during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr 24, 2023, 12:49 PM | Updated: 12:53 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and local officials are working to stop child abuse.

On Monday, many hands were working together at the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office to raise awareness and fight against child abuse in Salt Lake County.

They may all come from different backgrounds, but they all agree: Survivors deserve to be heard, and adults need to know what actions to take.

Salt Lake County’s DA office showed recent numbers that point to child abuse-related charges in Salt Lake County.

In 2023, domestic violence in the presence of a child through district court, that is, felonies and class A misdemeanors, resulted in 260 reported cases—the highest of any categories.

Following closely behind, domestic violence in the presence of a child through the justice court, that is, class B or Class misdemeanors, comes in at 252 charges.

Salt Lake County said they had filed 250 charges since 2019 through participation in the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

Local organizations emphasized Salt Lake County is not immune to child abuse.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, Prevent Child Abuse Utah, and other brave speakers agreed after trauma from child abuse, if left unresolved, it can lead to a lifelong impact that manifests through generations.

Through coming together in support and opportunities for kids to be kids who are not defined by abuse, the message today: One child helped is worth it.

“They are not defined by their visible or hidden scars of their abuse,” said Salt Lake City Chief Mike Brown.

“What I felt before I told people might never be gone, but it’s getting so much better. Now, I don’t have to suffer alone,” said Ella, a child abuse survivor.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

There are several ways the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition can help people. Previous examples include providing financial assistance for funerals, for moving, for a variety of things, counseling that help people find a different path or stay healthy and safe and the relationship they’re in.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(File photo)...

Pat Reavy

St. George convenience store employee charged with voyeurism of teen customer

An employee of a St. George convenience store was charged Monday with video recording a teenage girl who was in the store's restroom.

13 hours ago

Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Michael Houck

Convicted felon booked for pulling out a firearm during vehicle robbery

A convicted felon was arrested for allegedly threatening a gas station with a handgun after stealing a customer's dirt bike Saturday night.

2 days ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits between her attorneys at her jury trial in Boise, Idaho on April 14. (Lisa...

Emily Ashcraft

A look at some key testimony from 2nd week of Lori Vallow Daybell murder trial

A look back at some of the key testimony from the second week of the high-profile Boise murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell.

2 days ago

FILE: Moab police...

Michael Houck

Police: Two Moab residents assaulted, one stabbed after campfire disagreement

An older woman is in the hospital after a man allegedly attacked her with a "taser device" and a knife Saturday morning.

3 days ago

Pills containing the strong sedative phenazepam were found around the victim's unconscious body in ...

Zoe Sottile and Laura Ly

NYC woman sentenced for attempted murder with a drug-laced cheesecake

A New York woman was sentenced to 21 years for using a drug-laced cheesecake in an attempt to murder a friend and steal her identity.

3 days ago

Magna pellet attack...

Cary Schwantiz and Shara Park

Cars dented dozens of times in Magna pellet gun attack

Magna residents are looking for the suspects that have been shooting their cars with pellet guns.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Salt Lake County groups work to combat child abuse during Child Abuse Prevention Month