Suspect in custody, one dead at Oklahoma community college, police say

Apr 24, 2023, 1:26 PM

(CNN) — A suspect is in custody and one person is dead after a shooting at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma, the city’s police chief said Monday.

Chief Sid Porter told reporters the suspect and victim “are acquainted through a domestic situation.” The victim was shot once, he said.

Porter said students and staff did a “fantastic job” at responding to the incident at the community college east of Oklahoma City. He said the campus had an active shooter drill in the past few weeks.

Rose State College is a public, two-year institution, it says on its website. It has more than 13,000 students and more than 60 academic programs.

“We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” Rose State College said earlier on Twitter. “Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

The lockdown was later lifted.

CNN has reached out to the mayor’s office, the Midwest City Police Department, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Rose State College for more information.

Campus officials advised those in the area to follow instructions of law enforcement. “We will provide updates as soon as we can.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

