Former NFL Player Breaks Down Blake Freeland’s Athleticism Ahead Of Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – Former NFL player and current KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former Herriman High and BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland.

Sylvester, who played in the league from 2010-14, discussed Freeland’s potential as an NFL player and his fit in the professional game during KSL Sports Live on Sunday, April 23.

During his conversation with Jeremiah Jensen, the former NFL defender was asked how Freeland’s athleticism helps him on the field.

“In so many ways,’ Sylvester replied. “That’s what you see with the film too. His athleticism translates extremely well.”

#6 in our 60in60 Blake Freeland pic.twitter.com/D0gJVecVP8 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) August 26, 2022

The former NFL player credit Freeland with the following trademarks:

Quick

Good Leverage

Good hips in run blocking

Smart pass protection

Sylvester compared Freeland to former NFL great Joe Thomas.

For more on Sylvester’s breakdown of Freeland, see the video above.

About Blake Freeland

Before his time at BYU, Freeland was a standout player at Herriman High School in Herriman, Utah. He was a three-time team captain and helped the Mustangs win the 2015 5A state championship.

Following his high school days, Freeland joined the BYU football program in 2019. He was a four-year starter for the Cougars from 2019-22. Freeland played in 44 games at BYU, including 41 starts.

As a junior in 2022, Freeland was honored as a third-team AP All-American.

Freeland helped the Cougars to a 36-15 record during his time in Provo.

Prior to the NFL Draft, the former Cougar set a new league record for an offensive lineman in the vertical jump at the Scouting Combine.

RELATED: Former BYU OL Blake Freeland Sets NFL Scouting Combine Record

Height: 6 feet 7 inches

Weight: 312 lbs.

40-Yard Dash: 4.98u (official)

10-Yard Split: 1.68 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

Blake Freeland’s Pro Day Results

Height: 6074 (6’7 4/8)

Weight: 302

Hand: 10″

Arm: 34″

Wing: 82 5/8″

Bench Press: 25

20-Yard Shuttle: 4.42 seconds

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland