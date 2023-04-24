Reports: QB Aaron Rodgers Traded From Packers To Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Four-time NFL MVP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

In March, Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee show and said that he intended to play for the New York Jets.

On Monday, April 24, ESPN’s Schefter reported that a trade between the Jets and Packers had been agreed to.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

By joining the Jets, Rodgers, 39, will play for another team not named the Packers for the first time in his professional career. The move also ends New York’s offseason search for a veteran quarterback. The Jets finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record. New York missed the postseason for the 12th consecutive season. The last time the Jets reached the playoffs was in 2010 when they made it to the AFC Championship.

Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the Jets next season, via @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/m0PYnUldU6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 15, 2023

Before his time in the NFL, Rodgers was a standout player in college at Butte and Cal. Following his college career, Rodgers was selected by the Packers with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Since he entered the league, Rodgers has accumulated multiple elite accolades including Super Bowl XLV champion, Super Bowl MVP, NFL MVP (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), First-team All-Pro (four times), Second-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl (10 times), NFL passer rating leader (four times), NFL passer rating leader (twice), NFL completion percentage leader.

He owns NFL records for single-season passer rating, lowest interception percentage in a single season, consecutive passes without an interception, lowest career interception percentage, and career touchdown to interception ratio.

Rodgers helped the Packers to an 8-9 record in 2022. Green Bay missed the playoffs. Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 12 touchdowns with a 64.6 percent completion rate.

During his storied career, the California product has thrown for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns, and 105 interceptions with a completion rate of 65.3 percent.

