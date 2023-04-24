Open house begins at Ohio temple; ground broken on first temple in Papua New Guinea

SALT LAKE CITY — Following extensive renovations, the Columbus Ohio Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is back open to the public for a two-week open house. A groundbreaking ceremony was also held over the weekend for a new temple in Papua New Guinea, the country’s first.

Columbus Ohio Temple

The Columbus Ohio Temple, which was under renovation for nearly three years, is now open to the public.

From Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 28, invited guests are allowed inside the structure faithful Church members consider sacred. Then, on Saturday, April 29, the doors will be opened to all, and will remain open through Saturday, May 13, except Sundays.

It will then be rededicated on Sunday, June 4, during three sessions — 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will preside.

The temple is a single-story building that sits on five acres and is 11,745 square feet.

“Climate control improvements have been made to the exterior to make the temple more energy efficient. Building acoustics have also been improved to create a more reverent and peaceful atmosphere within the building. Natural light has been introduced to some of the rooms, and other windows have been enlarged to provide greater access to natural light and make room for additional art glass,” stated a Monday press release from the Church.

The Columbus Ohio Temple was announced by former President Gordon B. Hinckley in April 1998. It operated for more than 20 years before being closed in August 2020 for extensive renovations.

A second temple — the Cleveland Ohio Temple — was announced by current President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The location of that temple was released, but a groundbreaking date has not yet been set.

Open house reservations can be made here.

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple

On Saturday, April 22, members and local leaders gathered to break ground on the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple, which was announced by President Nelson in 2019.

Elder Peter F. Meurs, a General Authority Seventy and a member of the Church’s Pacific Area Presidency, presided. He was joined by his wife, Sister Maxine Meurs, and Elder Robert Gordon, an Area Seventy.

Also in attendance was His Excellency, Sir Bob, Dadae, Gov. General of Papua New Guinea; Tauvasa Tanuvasa Chou-Lee, Solicitor General; and Joe Zadrozny, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The temple will be the first for the country.

“For many years, members of the Church in Papua New Guinea have needed to travel to Australia or other overseas locations to worship in the faith’s temples,” read a news release from the Church.