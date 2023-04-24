Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Soccer Gives Early Tease Of Big 12 Logo On Uniform

Apr 24, 2023, 2:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – When BYU athletic teams begin competing in the 2023-24 academic year, many of the uniforms will have a new logo. That logo, of course, is the logo of the Big 12 Conference.

The BYU women’s soccer team is the first athletic program at BYU to give a tease of the Big 12’s well-known roman numeral logo on uniforms.

In a recent Instagram post, BYU soccer stars Olivia Wade and Jamie Shepherd showed off the new look and Big 12 logo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Olivia Jo Wade (@oliviajowade)

Wade, a junior midfielder/forward from Kaysville, wrote, “We’re just getting started. #big12”

The women’s soccer program held a photo shoot last week in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

BYU soccer and the rest of the athletic department will officially join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023. Teams such as women’s soccer have competed in the West Coast Conference since the 2011-12 academic year.

All of BYU’s sports, except men’s volleyball, will join the autonomous five conference on that date. The only program within BYU’s athletic department profile is men’s volleyball. BYU’s men’s volleyball program will remain in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF).

BYU soccer looks to build on recent success in the Big 12

BYU soccer will look to continue its national success under head coach Jen Rockwood into the Big 12. BYU played in the National Championship match against Florida State two years ago before falling in penalty kicks.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, BYU reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to national runner-up North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

BYU is one of two programs in the new Big 12 Conference that has reached the National Championship round in women’s soccer dating back to the first year of the tournament in 1982. UCF was the other in the NCAA’s inaugural championship season in 1982.

The Big 12 Conference has not yet released the 2023 women’s soccer season schedule. Typically, NCAA soccer seasons begin in mid-August.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Real Salt Lake Trades Meram To Charlotte For Shinyashiki

Real Salt Lake traded veteran forward Justin Meram to Charlotte FC for fellow forward Andre Shinyashiki, according to Tom Bogert.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Offers Heralded Transfer Portal WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

BYU offers one of the top WR prospects in the Transfer Portal.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: QB Aaron Rodgers Traded From Packers To Jets

Four-time NFL MVP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former NFL Player Breaks Down Blake Freeland’s Athleticism Ahead Of Draft

KSL Sports Live analyst Stevenson Sylvester broke down the film of 2023 NFL Draft prospect and former BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NFL Draft Landing Spots That Make Sense For Former BYU Players

Forecasting NFL teams that would make sense for former BYU football stars.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

State Of Utah’s All-Time NFL Draft First Round By Pick Number

Looking at the history of first-round NFL draft selections with connections to the state of Utah.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

BYU Soccer Gives Early Tease Of Big 12 Logo On Uniform