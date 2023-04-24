BYU Soccer Gives Early Tease Of Big 12 Logo On Uniform

PROVO, Utah – When BYU athletic teams begin competing in the 2023-24 academic year, many of the uniforms will have a new logo. That logo, of course, is the logo of the Big 12 Conference.

The BYU women’s soccer team is the first athletic program at BYU to give a tease of the Big 12’s well-known roman numeral logo on uniforms.

In a recent Instagram post, BYU soccer stars Olivia Wade and Jamie Shepherd showed off the new look and Big 12 logo.

Wade, a junior midfielder/forward from Kaysville, wrote, “We’re just getting started. #big12”

The women’s soccer program held a photo shoot last week in preparation for the upcoming 2023 season.

BYU soccer and the rest of the athletic department will officially join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023. Teams such as women’s soccer have competed in the West Coast Conference since the 2011-12 academic year.

All of BYU’s sports, except men’s volleyball, will join the autonomous five conference on that date. The only program within BYU’s athletic department profile is men’s volleyball. BYU’s men’s volleyball program will remain in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF).

BYU soccer looks to build on recent success in the Big 12

BYU soccer will look to continue its national success under head coach Jen Rockwood into the Big 12. BYU played in the National Championship match against Florida State two years ago before falling in penalty kicks.

Last year, BYU reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to national runner-up North Carolina in Chapel Hill.

BYU is one of two programs in the new Big 12 Conference that has reached the National Championship round in women’s soccer dating back to the first year of the tournament in 1982. UCF was the other in the NCAA’s inaugural championship season in 1982.

The Big 12 Conference has not yet released the 2023 women’s soccer season schedule. Typically, NCAA soccer seasons begin in mid-August.

