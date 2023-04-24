Close
BYU Offers Heralded Transfer Portal WR Montana Lemonious-Craig

Apr 24, 2023, 3:54 PM

PROVO, Utah – The popular name in the transfer portal right now is former Colorado wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Lemonious-Craig announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Sunday. One day later, schools from coast to coast are offering the 6-foot-2, 190-pound pass catcher.

Among the schools in the mix is BYU. The Cougars offered Lemonious-Craig on Monday. He announced his BYU offer on social media.

Lemonious-Craig’s entry into the Transfer Portal came as a surprise.

Montana Lemonious-Craig shined in Colorado’s spring game

On Saturday, he was one of the stars during Colorado’s nationally televised spring game event—the first Colorado spring game under new head coach Deion Sanders.

Lemonious-Craig had six catches, one of which went for a 98-yard touchdown.

The wide receiver position has been targeted as an area of need for BYU as they came out of spring practices. BYU feels good about its projected starters, but they have available spots and scholarships to dish out to wide receivers to bolster the depth. If BYU found a way to land Lemonious-Craig, he would be the type of prospect to be in the starting three to open the 2023 season.

His offers, since entering the portal, highlight the type of impact the Inglewood, California native could have on a program.

BYU is among numerous P5 schools to offer MLC

Along with BYU, Lemonious-Craig has received offers from Arizona, Auburn, Cal, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Liberty, Mississippi State, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tulane, UCF, UConn, USF, Washington State, West Virginia, and likely more as his recruitment plays out.

When Lemonious-Craig was coming out of Inglewood High School in California in the class of 2020, he received a scholarship offer from BYU as a prep recruit. BYU was among the first schools to offer him early in his prep career. Could that hold any impact? It definitely can’t hurt.

BYU has had recent success in the transfer portal since spring football concluded. The Cougars gained additions from Utah State linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Caleb Etienne.

The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30, but as long as players are in the portal, they can continue to be recruited by potential colleges after that date.

Lemonious-Craig has two years of eligibility in his collegiate career. Last year at Colorado, MLC had 23 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdown grabs.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

