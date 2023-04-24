Report: Real Salt Lake Trades Meram To Charlotte For Shinyashiki

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake traded veteran forward Justin Meram to Charlotte FC for fellow forward Andre Shinyashiki, according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert.

The Major League Soccer insider reported the trade on Monday, April 23.

“Real Salt Lake are finalizing a deal to acquire forward Andre Shinyahiki from Charlotte FC in exchange for winger Justin Meram, sources tell The Athletic,” Bogert tweeted.

Meram did not play in RSL’s 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on April 22.

Meram and Real Salt Lake hosted and defeated Charlotte FC, 3-1, on April 8.

The forward has been a member of Real Salt Lake since the 2020 season. This season, Meram recorded one assist, six shots, and three shots on target in six appearances with RSL, including two starts. Prior to his time in Utah, Meram played nine seasons with the Columbus Crew. He’s also played for Orlando City SC and Atlanta United.

In his MLS career, Meram has posted 51 goals, 52 assists, 490 shots, and 182 shots on goal. The Michigan native has played in 334 MLS matches and has started 230 of those contests.

