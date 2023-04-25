Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt helps Utahn get refund for not-delivered TV

Apr 24, 2023, 11:02 PM | Updated: 11:42 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — If you pay hundreds of dollars for a new TV, you expect to get the TV. But when a West Jordan woman couldn’t get her TV or a refund, it was time to Get Gephardt.

Last November, Cammie Keim bought a new TV worth more than $600 from Best Buy. However, the TV was never delivered.

“I called the store and they told me that because of the Thanksgiving holiday, they had run out of that particular TV and that they would issue me a refund,” Keim explained.

But now, she can’t get the electronics superstore to actually refund the money.

“I’ve been fighting with them for four and a half months now trying to figure it out,” Keim said. “I’m very angry. I’ve spent hours on the phone with their customer service. I went to the store again where I purchased the TV and was told I needed to call the customer service department.”

So this time, KSL TV reached out to Best Buy on Keim’s behalf — not through the customer service department, but through the company’s corporate communication department.

A Best Buy spokesperson declined to answer specific questions, like “What went wrong here?” and “What suggestions do you have for Best Buy customers in a similar situation?”

He simply wrote, “Our customer care team worked directly with Ms. Keim and the issue has been resolved.”

Keim said she finally got her refund, but she remains grumpy that it took a call to a TV station to make that happen.

“I was really at my wit’s end,” she said. “I had nowhere else to go.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

Get Gephardt

Cancelled overseas tours...

Matt Gephardt, Cindy St. Clair and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Utahns say they’re out thousands after South Jordan travel company cancels overseas tours

Imagine paying thousands of dollars for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, only to have the travel company cancel it on you – twice. Many of our viewers say it has happened to them and they are being refused refunds. Now, they are worried they are going to lose thousands of dollars.

5 days ago

Tax scam...

Matt Gephardt

IRS warns of tax scams as filing deadline rapidly approaches

Procrastinators - it is crunch time! We are less than a week from the IRS filing deadline, which makes this week especially treacherous.

11 days ago

...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Lehi woman says con artist used her cancer diagnosis to hook her in a grant scam

Someone on facebook said there was a way to apply for a grant to help with cancer bills, it was a scam.

12 days ago

Catalytic converter...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Gephardt reveals top ten vehicles hit by catalytic converter thieves in Utah

Catalytic converter thefts keep hitting cars across Utah every day. Now, a new report shows just how bad the problem has become.

14 days ago

Mortgage rates...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Utah’s red-hot housing market is calming down, so is now a good time to buy a house?

It may not be the buying frenzy we saw a couple of years ago, but licensed realtor Jennifer Gilchrist said the Wasatch Front's housing market is still plenty robust, partly because we are now in the spring home-buying season.

15 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

How a flood insurance policy protects you, and where it falls short

If water does end up in your basement, you shouldn’t expect help from your standard homeowners insurance policy.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Get Gephardt helps Utahn get refund for not-delivered TV