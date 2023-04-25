Get Gephardt helps Utahn get refund for not-delivered TV

WEST JORDAN, Utah — If you pay hundreds of dollars for a new TV, you expect to get the TV. But when a West Jordan woman couldn’t get her TV or a refund, it was time to Get Gephardt.

Last November, Cammie Keim bought a new TV worth more than $600 from Best Buy. However, the TV was never delivered.

“I called the store and they told me that because of the Thanksgiving holiday, they had run out of that particular TV and that they would issue me a refund,” Keim explained.

But now, she can’t get the electronics superstore to actually refund the money.

“I’ve been fighting with them for four and a half months now trying to figure it out,” Keim said. “I’m very angry. I’ve spent hours on the phone with their customer service. I went to the store again where I purchased the TV and was told I needed to call the customer service department.”

So this time, KSL TV reached out to Best Buy on Keim’s behalf — not through the customer service department, but through the company’s corporate communication department.

A Best Buy spokesperson declined to answer specific questions, like “What went wrong here?” and “What suggestions do you have for Best Buy customers in a similar situation?”

He simply wrote, “Our customer care team worked directly with Ms. Keim and the issue has been resolved.”

Keim said she finally got her refund, but she remains grumpy that it took a call to a TV station to make that happen.

“I was really at my wit’s end,” she said. “I had nowhere else to go.”