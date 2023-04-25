Close
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Towing company rallies around driver hit by metal sheet on Utah highway

Apr 24, 2023, 7:04 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON, Utah — A tow truck company is rallying around one of its drivers and his family after a sheet of metal flew through his windshield and left him in the ICU with life-changing injuries.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating where that piece of metal came from and hoping the public can help them shed light on what happened.

It doesn’t matter if he’s towing something or not. Kody Kirkham, owner of DeWaal and Sons Towing, always spends five to 10 minutes walking a lap around his tow truck before driving away, to make sure everything looks good.

On Monday, he pointed out what he checks — from tire lug nuts and bolts, to securing chains.

“You’re looking for things that are loose on your vehicle,” he explained.

He wants to make sure nothing flies off, especially when Kirkham is driving highway speeds.

“It could save a life and help prevent injuries, damages,” he said.

For someone who knows the importance of securing a load, now, Kirkham can feel it.

He and his crew can’t help but think about what happened to his employee, Tyler Schofield, on Thursday, April 20. Kirkham said Schofield was leaving working and heading north on Legacy Parkway, approaching Farmington, and the onramp to Interstate 15 north in the middle of the day. Suddenly, a piece of metal sliced through the windshield in front of Schofield’s face.

“It had to be moving really fast,” Kirkham said. “It’s really dangerous and that was really scary.”

UHP believes the large sheet of orange-colored metal may have gotten kicked up from the roadway by another vehicle, but they aren’t sure if it fell directly off of another vehicle or where it came from.

Schofield managed to pull over to safety, even with the piece of metal in his face.

“It was surprising he was able to stop the truck and not hurt anybody,” Kirkham said.

The piece of metal that flew into Tyler Schofield’s tow truck. (Utah Highway Patrol)

Schofield’s brother, Tristen Schofield, said Tyler lost his right eye and may lose his left.

“It was devastating,” he said.

He has been by his brother’s side in the ICU.

“They have his mouth wired shut. He had to have full facial reconstruction and everything,” Tristen explained.

Tyler can’t speak, but he can write on a notepad, and Tristen said Tyler didn’t suffer any brain damage.

They’re just glad he survived and he’s making progress. On Sunday, Tyler was able to take a few steps in his hospital room.

“The doctors are all amazed, and he’s actually a warrior, you know, he’s been sitting there going like this ever since,” Tristen explained, putting his arms in a double biceps body builder pose to demonstrate. “Just trying to show everybody that he’s going to be alright.”

DeWaal and Sons Towing is supporting Tyler and his family the best they can, fundraising and checking in daily.

The family also has a GoFundMe* account set up to help Tyler with medical expenses.

“He’s part of our family and it’s got us all shook up,” Kirkham said.

They’re hoping someone can help UHP figure out where the piece of metal came from, or who may have seen what happened on Legacy Parkway between 12:30 to 1:30 pm on Thursday, April 20, at milepost 11.5 at the I-15/US 89 interchange.

Kirkham and Tristen are also urging others to make sure they check their vehicles if towing or hauling anything in the back. Or, if someone sees debris on the road, they are urging people to call dispatch right away to report it.

“You’re responsible for that as a driver, to make sure that your load is secure,” Kirkham said.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

