Edge Homes promises to stand by homeowners impacted by landslide

DRAPER, Utah — Edge Homes held a meeting with homeowners Monday night near the landslide in Draper to answer questions about what happens next.

The open forum question-answer session was held at their headquarters in Draper.

The home building owners started out by laying some ground rules, which included mutual respect and recording. The owners then read the statement they sent to media and to neighbors early Monday afternoon.

Initially, things got heated as one man took the microphone and started yelling at the builders and tried to rile up the crowd. He was asked to leave.

Then, people living near the slide expressed concerns on who pays for what and how long will it take to get things fixed — many of them hoping for a more forthcoming builder, more willing to address concerns in a timely manner.

“If I would have seen them be this reactive when I needed them for small fixes, I wouldn’t even question them in this,” Wendy Danell said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t see that, so I have a hard time having faith. I want to have faith, but I have a hard time.”

“I think the reason people are a little heated is because we care so much about our neighbors” Anika Pendleton told KSL TV.

Pendleton was one of many concerned about losing more homes and more neighbors.

Carole Kamradt, who was evicted by the city months ago and who has been in a legal battle with Edge Homes since that time, was emotional as she talked. She’s hopeful working with Edge is going to get better.

“Our voices weren’t being heard,” Kamradt said. “Tonight, it was so different in the way they are rushing to pay for the accommodations for these families and moving expenses because that has not been our experience.”

Kamradt and her husband have been renting a townhome since they were forced out of their home last fall. They are still paying the mortgage on their more than $1 million home. She’s hopeful for the future.