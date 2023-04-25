Will The Calgary Flames Re-Sign Local NHL Star Trevor Lewis?

SALT LAKE CITY – Calgary Flames forward Trevor Lewis has been a valuable asset to the team since signing with them prior to the 2021-2022 season.

Lewis, a Salt Lake City native, who previously played for the Los Angeles Kings, has proven to be a versatile player for the Flames, contributing both offensively and defensively.

During the 2022-2023 season, Lewis recorded one of his most productive seasons since leaving the Kings with 10 goals and 14 assists in 62 games played. While those numbers may not jump off the page, Lewis’ impact on the ice goes beyond just his point production. His work ethic and puck-chasing tenacity make him a key player on the penalty kill, averaging 2:37 of shorthanded ice time per game, and has been a reliable defensive forward for the Flames. Lewis ranked third in short-handed ice time on the Flames this season.

Trevor Lewis absolutely rocks Cole Caufield 😳 #Flames pic.twitter.com/sDXNMMr3Mt — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) December 13, 2022

One of the main reasons the Flames should consider re-signing Lewis is his familiarity with head coach Darryl Sutter. The two won two Stanley Cup championships together with the Kings in 2012 and 2014. Sutter knows what Lewis brings to the table and trusts him to play in key situations.

Lewis’ experience and leadership also make him a valuable presence in the locker room. In 12 seasons with the L.A. Kings, Lewis was voted the unsung hero 7 times by his teammates. He has played in over 700 NHL games and has been a part of multiple deep playoff runs. His playoff experience could be especially important for a Flames team looking to make a postseason push in the coming years.

Another factor to consider is Lewis’ contract status. He signed a one-year deal with the Flames for the 2022-2023 season, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, given his contributions and the chemistry he has built with his teammates, it would make sense for the Flames to try and re-sign him to a new contract. A player with his level of experience and leadership is a bargain at $800,000 per season.

Overall, he has proven to be a valuable player for the Flames this season. His versatility, defensive play, and playoff experience make him a valuable asset on and off the ice. Re-signing him would provide stability and depth for the Flames as they look to build a competitive team in the coming years.

The deciding factor will be what the Flames decide to do with their coach. If they keep Sutter, odds are Sutter will keep Lewis. If the Flames go a different direction with coaching, it could be the end of Trevor’s impressive NHL playing career. If that happens, expect him to rejoin the Kings in a coaching or scouting capacity.

