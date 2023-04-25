Close
Former Utah State Linebacker Kyle Gallagher Dies In Car Crash At 33

Apr 25, 2023, 10:08 AM

KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Former Utah State football player Kyle Gallagher died in a car crash last week. He was 33.

Gallagher played linebacker for the Aggies from 2007-2011.

Gallagher appeared in 49 games for the Aggies in his four seasons. He recorded 291 total tackles (133 solo tackles) during his time at USU. In 2010 and 2011, Gallagher finished second only to Bobby Wagner in total tackles with 91.

Former Utah State football head coach Gary Andersen led the Aggies from 2009-2012. In a statement, he described Gallagher as tough, passionate, competitive, and caring.

“Today is a tragic and extremely sad day for all of my Aggies as we have tragically lost Kyle Gallagher,” Andersen wrote. “He was tough, passionate, competitive, caring if you deserved it, and a teammate that forced everyone around him to bring their ‘A’ game daily. He also became a loving husband, a wonderful father, and created a life for himself and his family that I am proud of. A great man gone way too early. Stacy and I grieve alongside Kyle’s family, friends, and teammates.”

In 2011, Gallagher and the Aggies ended a 14-year bowl drought when they recorded 7 wins (the most since 1979) and played Ohio in the 2011 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

