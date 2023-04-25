Close
BYU Announces Expansion To Football Offices In Advance Of Big 12 Move

Apr 25, 2023, 10:09 AM

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has announced its first facility update since receiving an invite to the Big 12 Conference.

The faith-based university announced renovations is currently taking place at the Student Athlete Building on campus. BYU football’s offices and daily operations are housed at the SAB.

BYU expanding football offices at the SAB

The renovation will include expanding the football offices, student-athlete services, and athletic administration.

Once the renovations are complete, the football offices will have a new defensive meeting room, three new position rooms, a space for the coaches to meet with recruits, updated offensive and defensive staff war rooms, a new recruiting staff workroom, updated furniture, and hosting space in the lobby and new seating for the second floor of Legends Grill. Legends Grill is where the BYU football team eats meals during Fall Camp and throughout the season.

BYU is one of four schools preparing to join the Big 12 Conference on July 1, 2023. The other three newcomers are Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF from the American Athletic Conference.

Renovations to the football office are expected to be completed by August 1.

At the end of spring practices, KSL Sports asked BYU head coach Kalani Sitake if there was a facility that he’s pushing his administration to have in place for the Big 12 era. The eighth-year head coach wasn’t concerned with BYU’s facility situation.

“We just gotta play football. Whatever [BYU administration] decide to do, my job is to keep the guys humble and keep working hard,” said Sitake. “As long as we have the necessities, that’s all that matters to me.”

Built4Life is also getting an updated look

Along with the expanded football offices, the renovation at the SAB will also include updates to the Built4Life Center. According to BYU, the Built4Life Center will be “completely remodeled” with a layout that will better serve student-athletes needs. The focus of the space is on small and medium-sized rooms for student-athletes to study, hold tutor sessions and meet with advisors.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

