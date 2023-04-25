Man killed in shootout with West Jordan police had long criminal history

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police on Tuesday identified a man with an extensive criminal history as the man who was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with police over the weekend.

The man had also been arrested just one week earlier by West Jordan officers.

About 1 a.m. on April 22, police were called to the area of 3258 Jordan Line Parkway on a report of someone breaking into cars. Officers arriving in the area spotted Michael Kenneth Lee, 30, who they suspected of being involved.

“Shortly after the officers contacted the suspect, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and two officers. The suspect shot one of our officers in the leg. The suspect was struck by gunfire, and although lifesaving measures were immediately provided by our officers and West Jordan Fire Department paramedics, the suspect succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” West Jordan police said in a statement. “The injured officer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. He is recuperating and expected to make a full recovery.”

Over the weekend, police said they were also looking for a green compact Honda vehicle that fled the scene. There was no update Tuesday on the search for that vehicle or whether police still believe the driver may have been connected to Lee.

“The West Jordan Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies that responded to assist our officers during this intense and dynamic incident. We would also like to acknowledge the outpouring of concern from the community for the welfare of our injured officer. This was a tragic incident and we regret any loss of life. The West Jordan Police Department extends our condolences to the family of Mr. Lee,” Deputy Police Chief Richard Bell said in the statement.

The West Valley Critical Incident Team will investigate the police shooting and present its findings to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Lee was arrested by West Jordan police on April 13 for identifying himself to officers as someone else. “He was scared because he believed he had a warrant so he gave me his friend’s name and date of birth,” an officer wrote in an arrest report.

According to court records, Lee’s most recent convictions were for aggravated assault in August in a domestic violence-related incident, and in a second case of being a restricted person in possession of a weapon.